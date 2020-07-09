The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
Episode 16: Tom Chernisky, Cambria commissioner
This week, the “159 Inclined” crew had a chance to sit down with Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky.
You’ll get to learn about some of Tom’s childhood dreams, some of the challenges he has faced, and about his love and passion for Cambria County.
We hope you enjoy the show.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
However, this week’s show will be posted on Friday – ahead of Saturday’s Chernisky Classic race – a 5K run-walk and 10K run that will benefit the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County & Vicinity’s training facility.
The race is scheduled to start at 9:05 a.m. at the Ebensburg trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail, located near the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.