The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 16: Caleb Burke
This week we had a chance to chat with Caleb Burke, Richland Rams football and basketball standout and the 2019 Tribune-Democrat All-Area Player of the Year.
His journey is an inspirational one for all of us and is a lesson for aspiring athletes that hard work, determination and one’s mindset can help you reach your dreams.
We hope you enjoy the show!
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
