Ancient Greece never looked so comical.
“Greece Lighting the Musical,” written and directed by 15-year-old Lanigan McCulty, will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, 210 W. Main St.
The Ligonier Valley High School student wrote the musical while at home with extra time on his hands due to COVID-19 closing schools and cutting sports seasons short.
“I kind of joked around with a friend that we should write a play and put it on because it would be fun,” the Laughlintown, Westmoreland County, resident said. “I actually thought it wasn’t a bad idea, so we brainstormed and got some ideas and within two days I had it completely finished.”
The musical takes inspiration from Homer’s “Iliad” and “Odyssey.”
“I absolutely love history, and Greek mythology is one of my favorites,” McCulty said.
But the production also mixes in the fun and romance from the classic movie “Grease.”
“I recently watched the movie and I saw the similarities in the story of that and the story from the ‘Iliad,’ ” McCulty said.
“I thought it would be cool if I combined the characters together, and it went from there.”
He said Paris and Zeus both have characteristics similar to the movie’s Danny, while Helen of Sparta resembles Sandy.
“The best thing about Greek mythology is none of the gods were perfect, they all had their flaws, and it led to great stories,” McCulty said.
“Greek stories are famous for being tragedies, but I figured with everything that’s going on, it should have a happy ending like in ‘Grease.’ ”
The cast of 20, ranging in age from 8 to 18, features theater regulars as well as new actors from surrounding areas.
“The cast has done a great job,” McCulty said. “We got them off book as soon as possible, and they’re on the ball with the songs and dancing.”
Landon Laskoski, a student at Ligonier Valley High School, served as stage manager.
Along with writing and directing the musical, McCulty also took on all aspects of running a live production – stage lights, costumes, choreography as well as designing and building sets.
“We worked so hard on the sets,” he said. “I put a lot of effort into the sets to bring a variety of sets to different scenes.”
For safety measures, those attending the performance will undergo temperature checks and are asked to wear masks.
Hand sanitization stations will be set up and theater seating will allow for social distancing.
Tickets are $12, and $10 for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 724-238-2929 or visit www.facebook.com/diamondtheatre.
