Donations totaling $10,000 to local feeding programs this month capped Conemaugh Health System employees’ 130 Acts of Kindness initiative in celebration of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s 130th anniversary.
The donations to food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens represented the monetary value of the employees’ annual holiday gifts. Employees agreed to forego the gifts to support the feeding programs.
Over the past year, Conemaugh’s staff participated in a wide range of volunteer service as part of the anniversary celebration. Volunteers picked up trash, cleaned up the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and helped to build benches and a pavilion on the Ghost Town Trail.
Fundraisers brought in more than $45,000 for local organizations, along with donations of socks, coats, toys, personal care items, masks, pet food and supplies, holiday cards, meals and other items.
“Throughout this pandemic, I am so proud of the way our staff came together to give back to our neighbors,” said William Caldwell, market president for Conemaugh Health System.
“While our health care heroes embraced every challenge thrown their way during this difficult year, they also gave their hearts generously to others through acts of volunteerism, fundraising and kindness.
“These efforts enrich our lives, our workplace and our community and support our commitment to making communities healthier.”
Feeding programs receiving donations included:
- Cambria County Backpack Project
- Community Action Partnership of Cambria County
- Food for Families
- Forest Hills Food Pantry
- Franklin Street Food Pantry
- Johnstown Family Kitchen
- Portage Area Food Pantry
- Salvation Army
- St. Vincent de Paul
- Walnut Grove Food Pantry
Other organizations receiving financial support included:
- United Way of the Laurel Highlands
- 1889 Foundation
- Johnstown Walk of Hope
- Walk to Defeat ALS
- Salvation Army
- Women’s Help Center
- Special Olympics
- Area school districts and charities
Among the organizations where Conemaugh employees donated their time are:
- Humane Society of Cambria County
- Cambria County Backpack Project
- Johnstown Family Kitchen
- Area fire departments
