13 become U.S. citizens in ceremony at Cambria courthouse

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Thirteen people from nine countries became citizens of the United States in a naturalization ceremony on Friday at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
People from Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, Syria, Taiwan and Thailand took the oath in front of friends and relatives.
The new citizens received citizenship after completing testing and meeting required criteria.
During the ceremony, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines noted the rights that the new citizens will have, which will include voting, serving in the military and serving on a jury.
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany shared with the ceremony’s participants his own family’s immigration story from Italy, and he acknowledged the hard work and sacrifices that many people make to come to the United States.
Haines remarked that the day was “exciting and important.”
“Each of you are soon to be Americans by choice, and I applaud and commend each of you for all of your hard work that each of you have accomplished and what brings you here today,” she said.
