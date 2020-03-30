SOUTH FORK – After 120 years of business, a new name has been added to the door at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home.
The business at 161 Maple St. in South Fork has been sold to longtime employee Joseph J. Golden.
Golden is not changing the name of the business, but has added his own name to the sign above the entrance.
“No changes are planned,” Golden said, adding that families can expect the same quality service the Dimond home has provided since 1900.
Until the sale was finalized last month, there had always been a Charles O. Dimond in the director’s seat.
Third-generation funeral director Charles O. Dimond III followed his father and his grandfather, who founded the South Fork business in a lower Main Street building in 1900.
“There were three of us, and we were all Charles O. Dimond,” the former owner said.
Golden joined the business working part-time right out of high school. He finished college and joined the full-time staff in 1999.
Dimond lauded Golden for his dedication to the families served by the business.
“He made his life the funeral business,” Dimond said. “I think that is why we were successful.”
Golden said his 25 years with the business has shown him the value of helping families.
“To me, it’s helping somebody when they need it the most,” Golden said. “That’s how you have to feel about if you want to be a good funeral director.”
Golden had his first interaction with the funeral industry while attending Bishop Carroll High School and serving as an altar boy in his church.
“We used to get the day off of school to serve at a funeral,” he recalled. “They paid us $5 and we got to go to the funeral dinner.”
He also saw how the funeral director and staff helped grieving families.
“They were looked up to as somebody you turned to when somebody dies,” Golden said.
Golden holds both a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from California University of Pennsylvania and an associate’s degree in specialized technology from Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
He is certified as both a pre-planning consultant and a crematory operator through the National Funeral Directors Association.
In announcing their retirement, Charles O. and Susan Dimond thanked the community for supporting the business.
“The 48 years that we’ve been with the funeral home has been a rewarding time,” they said in the announcement. “It has been an honor to serve the people of our community, and we thank you for entrusting us with your family’s funeral needs.”
