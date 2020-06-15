Twelve more people have been charged in federal court with participating in what U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady called “a large-scale drug trafficking network operating between Philadelphia and Indiana County,” court documents indicate.
The new indictments bring the total number of defendants in the case to 19.
The first seven defendants were arrested on May 4. They were identified by authorities then as Jelahn Williams, Malik Byers, Dayton Melton, Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, Ahmed Doumbia, Romello Johnson-Holland and Tamir Washington-Jenkins.
After those arrests were made, Brady’s office issued a press release alleging that Williams, Byers and Doumbia made multiple trips between Jan. 7 and April 18 from Indiana to Philadelphia, where they bought large quantities of crack cocaine from Melton or Daniels-Wheeler. They then allegedly brought the drugs back to so-called “trap locations” in Indiana, including an apartment rented by Johnson-Holland, and distributed it to street-level dealers and buyers.
Meanwhile, Washington-Jenkins was accused of selling methamphetamine in a case that Brady’s office described as “separate, but related.”
The 12 new defendants were named in court documents as Ellen Blystone, Adam Drylie, James Edwards, Haylee Jackson, Joy McBride, Roger Miller, Michele Monfredi, Gregory Moore, Karl Pollard, Michael Schrecengost, Taylor Shick and Christofer Waters. Each was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Johnstown on June 3, and the indictment was unsealed on Thursday.
Each of the 19 defendants is now charged with “conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base in the form commonly known as crack, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl and heroin,” according to an indictment memorandum.
In addition, Williams, Byers, Daniels-Wheeler, Doumbia, Edwards, Johnson-Holland, Moore, Pollard, Washington-Jenkins and Waters were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, and Williams, Doumbia and Edwards were each charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, court documents indicate.
