Eleven people were charged with inhumane treatment of farm animals, accused of kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at a series of farms across the eastern half of Pennsylvania in 2021.
State police said the men, while working for Plainville Farms, were charged following an investigation into complaints by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after one member witnessed the act.
Police said each of the Plainview workers were tasked with capturing and crating the animals, but used cruel methods on farms spanning from Franklin to Chester counties.
“This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations,” Cpl. Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, wrote in a release to media.
“I’d like to thank the outside agencies for their involvement and Plainville Farms for their cooperation.”
The charges include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and 57 related summary offenses.
Defendants were identified as Bryce P. Washington, 26, Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65, and Juan Turi Baeza, 37; all of McSherrystown; Jason K. Turner, 22, and Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40, both of Hanover; Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville, Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Kevin L. Wagaman, 49, of Fayetteville; Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Christopher S. McArdle, 37, of Gettysburg; and Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41, of York.
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a third-degree felony in Pennsylvania and can carry a sentence that includes a multi-year prison sentence, depending on factors such as prior criminal history.
