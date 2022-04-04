WINDBER, Pa. – Conjelko’s Dairy Store in Windber sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 on Saturday.
The ticket, which included a Power Play option, matched four of the five white balls drawn – 06-28-47-58-59 – and the red Powerball “18” to win the prize. Without the Power Play option, the prize would have been $50,000.
The convenience store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated value of $246 million, or $157.1 million cash, ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.