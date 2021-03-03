Residents with telephone numbers in the 814 area code will soon need to dial the area code when making calls within the same area code, according to information from Verizon Wireless.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved the addition of the 582 area code, creating an overlay in the area served by 814, including most of The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area along with communities such as Altoona, State College and Erie. The overlay will not force customers to change their existing area codes, but it will require a new dialing procedure, beginning April 3.
Starting on that date, a caller with an 814 area code would need to dial the area code on all calls. Calls without the area code at the beginning of the number will not be completed and will lead to a recording instructing callers to hang up and dial again, including the area code.
One of the commonwealth’s four original area codes, 814 is the largest, geographically, in Pennsylvania and the only area code that hadn’t already received an additional overlay to replenish its dwindling supply of telephone numbers.
Beginning May 1, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new 582 area code. Customers using a number with 582 area code must dial the area code and the telephone number to complete calls.
Verizon also instructed that all services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment that are programmed to dial a seven-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to include area codes.
Some examples are life-safety systems and medical monitoring devices, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and similar functions, etc. Customers were also advised to check websites, personal and business stationery and checks, advertising materials, personal and pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.
Verizon Wireless said current telephone numbers will not change. Verizon also stated that the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay, and what is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the digits dialed.
Customers will still need to dial three digits to reach services such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811.
More information can be found by visiting the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website at www.puc.state.pa.us/.
