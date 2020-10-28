EBENSBURG – A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold recently at an Ebensburg gas station, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Wednesday.
The $20 prize-winning PA Millionaire’s Club ticket was sold at Sunoco, 115 E. High St., which will receive a $5,000 bonus. Lottery officials did not specify the date on which the ticket was sold.
The holder of the winning ticket was advised by Lottery officials to immediately sign the back of the ticket and to call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
