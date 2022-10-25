SOMERSET , Pa. – A multi-year project to bring reliable public water service to the Draketown community has received $1.5 million to complete the effort, the Somerset County commissioners learned on Tuesday.
Forty-two homes previously reliant on a leaking 1800s-era pipe will be served by 8,900 linear feet of new waterline, while six hydrants will be added, said Steven Spochart, Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County executive director.
The current line has been sending poor-quality, metal-laden water into the Lower Turkeyfoot Township community, he added.
“This project was a long time coming,” Spochart said.
The $1.5 million was received through the latest round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding dedicated for Community Development Block Grant funds that were approved in recent years, Spochart said.
Also on Tuesday, the county approved a separate application to seek funding for five additional CDBG projects:
• $123,942 through the county to upgrade sanitary sewers along Somerset Avenue in Rockwood;
• $93,000 through the county to improve sidewalks on the 600 and 700 blocks of 17th Street in Windber;
• $125,242 to replace water lines on Jerome Hill Road in Conemaugh Township;
• $117,318 for infrastructure upgrades on the 100 block of South Center Avenue in Somerset Borough;
• $184,490 to support a recently completed sanitary sewer project along Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut Road.
Spochart noted that the contract for the Draketown work, which will also encompass sections of Lower Turkeyfoot Township near the community, has already been awarded to Westmoreland County-based D&M Contracting. The project was tentatively approved in May, but skyrocketing costs put it on hold, he said.
“No one expected the project costs to go this far above the (original) estimates,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “It was critical we received this money to put a bookend on this project.”
While the Draketown project received CARES Act-related support, the county also receives an annual CDBG funding allocation – and that total was significantly lower for 2022 than in previous years, Walker acknowledged.
That’s because two communities previously guaranteed to receive funding – Windber Borough and Jenner Township – were removed from the “entitlement” program because the 2020 census showed that their populations have dropped below 4,000. Both communities have been losing population for decades.
Larger communities such as Somerset Borough and Somerset Township are able to apply annually for their own funding.
Smaller communities must turn to the countywide portion of the total CDBG funding, which is the equivalent of approximately one-third of the total allocated to Somerset County.
• County officials also approved a $2,438,960 bid by CriLon Corp., of Somerset, to replace three aging bridges on the Great Allegheny Passage trail in Somerset County. Four companies submitted bids, with CriLon’s the lowest by nearly $500,000.
Walker said the county sought to ensure that the trail bridges were built with materials that will last for generations, such as pre-formed concrete or composite decking.
The county is obligated to maintain its section of the GAP, which hosts more than 1 million hikers, bikers and other visitors annually, studies have shown.
• An Army veteran was selected on Tuesday to serve as Somerset County’s next veteran services director.
Ron Mash, of Windber, who served during the war in Afghanistan, was named to the $35,568 job, effective Oct. 17. The appointment was approved 4-0 by the county salary board.
Mash, who also is a Windber Borough councilman, replaces former director Dan Kinsella, who retired in September after more than a decade at the post.
The board also approved the creation of a part-time assistant director. The $13-per-hour post has not yet been filled.
Somerset County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca, who continued to press the commissioners to increase county employees’ wages, objected to the pay rate, saying it did not seem to be in line with other assistant director pay scales. But the commissioners responded that the veteran services assistant director post is the only one in the county that is part-time.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the job’s hourly pay is comparable, except that its hours are capped at 1,000 per year.
