The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs.
All meals are grab-and-go:
• Blacklick Valley: Grab-and-go meals are offered by request for virtual students. Parents of those learners who would like a meal can contact Dan Palko at 814-749-9211.
• Brownstown “Little Red Library”: Food exchange location.
• Central Cambria School District: Meal pickups are outside the high school and Jackson Elementary Mondays and Thursdays. Those interested are asked to complete the virtual meal order form or community meal order form on the district’s website under departments/food services. Deadline for the forms is 8 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
• Coal Miner’s Diner, Jenners- town: School-aged children can receive a free meal and pick from a hot dog, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken nuggets with a side.
• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. during the week.
• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the high school kitchen for those who are full time remote learning or in quarantine.
• Conemaugh Valley: Parents can sign-up for meals at www.cvk12.org or contact the school district for more information.
• Forest Hills: For any students who have opted to be fully virtual and are attending cyber school may fill out a survey to request a weekly meal pickup on Tuesdays. The time and location of this pickup is listed on the survey that is sent out to all of the current cyber students.
• Greater Johnstown School District: All students attending Monday through Thursday will receive a bundled meal on Thursday prior to getting on the bus that will include breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All student walkers will receive bundled meals prior to leaving school Thursdays. All virtual students will receive their five bundled meals every Monday delivered via bus at their bus stop. Parents will need to be at their child’s bus stop to receive the meals. If you have any questions contact Dave Trotz at 814-533-5670, ext. 1563; or Tim Grose (JES) at 814-533-5540, ext. 3829, or 814-419-5194; or Will Webster (JMS/JHS) 814-533-5570, ext. 2108, or 724-915-1052.
• Penn Cambria: Weekend meals will continue to be offered on Fridays and will be available for either pickup from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high, middle or intermediate building, or the bundle can be sent home with the student at dismissal. Meal bundles will also continue to be available for all PC Cyber Academy students, homeschool students and nonschool-age children. Those will be a seven-day bundle available for pickup on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high, middle or intermediate building.
• Richland School District: All students residing in the district are eligible for free breakfast and lunch through a USDA waiver. Parents of remote learners and nonschool-age children interested in meals are asked to pre-order with the Richland Food Service by noon the previous day. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 10 to 10:35 a.m. at the Richland Elementary cafeteria.
• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen: Takeout meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays; weekend meals served during the same time by Saturday’s Kitchen.
• Westmont Hilltop: All district students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch. School-aged students receive a notification through the school district.Nonschool-aged students may register for the meal pick-up by calling the elementary school office.
• Windber Area: Virtual students and anyone not in school younger than 18 years of age may pickup meals from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. All students and anyone 18 years of age and younger may pick up meals on Fridays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. All meal pickups will be at the middle/high school complex. Pre-ordering of meals is appreciated. Please contact the cafeteria to preorder your meals by 9 a.m. Fridays for the following week by calling 814-467-4567, ext. 400.
