Conemaugh Health System parent LifePoint Health is turning over some financial management to a new company that will continue operations in the Conemaugh Medical Park facility in Johnstown and offer jobs to all current employees.
Health care finance specialist R1 RCM Inc. has been contracted to provide services for about a third of LifePoint hospitals, including operations now handled at the medical park facility in Johnstown.
The company will continue to operate the Johnstown center, and all LifePoint employees will be offered jobs with R1 RCM Inc., both companies said in a joint press release.
“The agreement between LifePoint and R1 is designed to enhance patient experience and streamline operations to meet the evolving needs of the health system now and into the future for the communities LifePoint serves,” the press release said.
“As part of the agreement, R1 will continue operations of the revenue cycle functions currently performed by the (business services center) in Johnstown, with the goal of making the location a key delivery center within R1’s shared services network. All (business services center) employees will be offered positions with R1.”
The new management expects to expand local operations.
“We are honored to be working with LifePoint Health and the talented team members in Johnstown,” R1 President and CEO Joe Flanagan said. “Our goal is to continue the growth and success of the business services center and bring more new jobs to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.