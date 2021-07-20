Pennsylvania’s count of new COVID-19 cases jumped again Tuesday with 569 additional positives reported statewide, according to data from the state Department of Health.
It’s the first time since mid-June that the daily report topped 500 new cases.
The 569 new cases and 10 additional deaths in Tuesday’s update brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,217,332 cases and 27,805 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
There were 39 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region.
Cambria County had five new cases, Somerset County had two, Blair County had one, Indiana County had two, Clearfield County had four, Centre County had eight and Westmoreland County had 17. There were no additional cases reported in Bedford County.
The vaccine program for the 66 counties overseen by the state health department has administered 11,442,686 doses, and 5,621,779 people are fully vaccinated, Tuesday’s report showed.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not update its vaccine data every day but on Monday it showed 1,770,472 total doses have been administered and 818,430 people are fully vaccinated.
