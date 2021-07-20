coronavirus cell
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s count of new COVID-19 cases jumped again Tuesday with 569 additional positives reported statewide, according to data from the state Department of Health.

It’s the first time since mid-June that the daily report topped 500 new cases.

The 569 new cases and 10 additional deaths in Tuesday’s update brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,217,332 cases and 27,805 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

There were 39 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region.

Cambria County had five new cases, Somerset County had two, Blair County had one, Indiana County had two, Clearfield County had four, Centre County had eight and Westmoreland County had 17. There were no additional cases reported in Bedford County.

The vaccine program for the 66 counties overseen by the state health department has administered 11,442,686 doses, and 5,621,779 people are fully vaccinated, Tuesday’s report showed.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not update its vaccine data every day but on Monday it showed 1,770,472 total doses have been administered and 818,430 people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 2 0 14,860 11,414 441 339 x x 130,192
Somerset 2 0 8,095 11,022 219 298 x x 73,447
Bedford 0 0 4,742 9,902 142 297 x x 47,888
Blair 4 0 13,538 11,112 344 282 x x 121,829
Indiana 3 0 6,444 7,665 179 213 x x 84,073
Clearfield 3 0 8,679 10,951 156 197 x x 79,255
Centre 10 0 16,981 10,457 228 140 x x 162,385
Westmoreland 11 0 34,563 9,906 781 224 x x 348,899
Region 35 0 107,902 10,296 2,490 238 x x 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 525 8 1,217,857 9,513 27,813 217 x x 12,801,937

