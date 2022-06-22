Cambria and Somerset counties’ seven-day COVID-19 case totals dropped for a second straight week, the state’s latest report shows.
Cambria County had 125 new cases for the seven-day period ending Wednesday, while Somerset County added 55.
By comparison, Cambria County had 169 the week prior, while Somerset County reported 138.
Most of the region’s counties saw similar drops.
Over the last seven days, Blair and Indiana counties added 70 cases each, while Bedford County added 35.
Centre County added 54 while Clearfield County reported 24 cases.
Westmoreland County led the region with 321 cases but that was down by more than 40% from a week prior.
Cambria County has logged 36,014 total cases since the U.S. emergence of COVID-19 in 2020.
The county’s death total remained at 740 again this week.
Westmoreland and Bedford counties added two deaths, while Somerset, Indiana and Blair counties each added one.
Somerset County reached 412 deaths, while Indiana County is at 364, state Department of Health figures show.
Blair reached 633 and Bedford is now at 280.
Hospitalizations are also down statewide. Pennsylvania had 1,025 people hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues on Wednesday, compared to 1,079 a week earlier.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
