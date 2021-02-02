The surge in COVID-19 infections continued to ease on Tuesday with 4,410 cases and 125 deaths across Pennsylvania.
There were no triple-digit increases for counties in this region in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County’s 95 new COVID-19 cases led the region, followed by Westmoreland County’s 67 cases, Cambria County’s 58 cases, Clearfield County’s 48 cases, Blair County’s 47 cases, Somerset County’s 26 cases and Indiana County’s 19 cases.
There were 14 additional deaths across the region.
Westmoreland added four COVID-19 deaths, Somerset added three deaths, Cambria and Clearfield each had two new deaths and Bedford, Blair and Indiana each added one death.
Tuesday’s report brings the state totals to 850,488 cases and 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
The state estimates 82% of all COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is almost 700,000 people.
There have been an average of 5,410 new cases a day over the past seven days in Pennsylvania. While that continues a downward trend since the seven-day average peaked at more than 10,000 cases a day in mid-December, it remains well above the numbers seen during the summer months.
At the height of a late-July surge, the seven-day average never reached 1,000 cases a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.