Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 77-year-old female with spinal stenosis and have been treated by a pain management doctor over the course of several years. My pain is from my neck down to my lower back and radiates to my legs. The pain is constantly moving from one place to another and sometimes everywhere at the same time.
I have received numerous injections in different areas, and at most, it has helped for about a month or two. I use muscle relaxants periodically and Voltaren gel, which is a life saver. I have read that a neurologist can be helpful, but I am not interested in surgery.
Would seeing a neurologist be a waste of time? Is there anything else available for my condition? – V.D.
Answer: Spinal stenosis is when a major nerve structure, a nerve root or the spinal cord itself, is compressed by hard structures around the spinal column, such as the bones and ligaments. The hallmark of the condition is pain and numbness, but with more advanced compression, numbness and weakness can develop. Weakness is a major concern because unless the nerve is decompressed quickly, the weakness can become permanent.
Local injections, medications, implantable devices and surgery all are potential treatments. Pain management doctors are very skilled in proper use of these treatments and can refer to a surgeon if necessary. A neurologist comes from a different background but is also likely to have the skills and experience to help manage this condition. I would consider a neurologist visit as a way to get a second opinion or another perspective.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have a prescription for 1 mg of lorazepam.
On average, it takes me a couple of years to get through 30 pills – I’ve never taken more than a fourth of one at a time. I find that this small dosage is very helpful for anxiety as well as insomnia, but the side effect, which is to lose my sense of taste for about 24 hours, is a frustrating experience! I can’t find any record of this side effect and am wondering if you have ever run across anyone else who has this experience. – J.B.
Answer: I have never heard of this reaction, and cannot find it reported. I did find a mention of it in a closely related drug, diazepam, so I am sure it is possible. It is a bit surprising that such a tiny dose can have this effect.
I encourage you to report your side effect to the Food and Drug Administration. You can do so at www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/medwatch/.
