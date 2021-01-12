An alert neighbor is credited with helping police interrupt a burglary Saturday evening in East Conemaugh Borough.
State police and Johnstown police were sent to the home in the 300 block of Oak Street after a neighbor saw a flashlight inside the residence, according to court documents filed with District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi in Vinco.
The neighbor stayed on the phone with a state police dispatcher to describe activity she saw in the building.
The home had not been occupied since the owner died more than a year ago, the criminal complaint said.
When police arrived, they found the building ransacked, with drawers opened and items removed. Jewelry and old coins were located in a black backpack in the home’s living room, the court papers say.
When police forced their way into the kitchen, they found Brian D. Glinsky, 39, of the 200 block of Third Street in East Conemaugh.
Glinsky was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Kevin Price. Charges include burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Glinsky was taken to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $8,000, or 10% of $80,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Feb. 1 before Zanghi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.