Flor Hernandez sees her role as a community health worker to provide hope for those trapped in poverty.
“We are not just peddling hope; we are actually enacting hope,” Hernandez said on Friday.
Hernandez is employed by Beginnings Inc. through the Community Care HUB program launched last year by the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health. The program’s community health workers help connect those in need with resources to help them achieve goals and overcome barriers to healthy living.
Hernandez and Leanna Bird, project manager with the 1889-Jefferson organization, have been selected to participate in a national panel that is part of the American Public Health Association’s programming for National Public Health Week.
The online program, “Building Bridges to Advance Equity,” is a joint project of the American Public Health Association, the National Association of Counties and the Aetna Foundation.
It will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is free at https://apha.zoom.us/webinar/register.
Bird welcomed the opportunity to participate.
“As a smaller, rural community, we’re not always given the opportunity to participate in national conversations, especially conversations related to racial equity and health equity,” she said. “The Community Care HUB network, which proudly serves Cambria and Somerset counties, is excited for Flor to represent the team and humbled to take part in a national dialogue on these important and timely topics.”
Hernandez said she will share what she sees as a foundational change in dealing with local needs, which is driven by the network of agencies connected through the Community Care HUB.
“I am going to be shining a light on our optimism engineers we have in our community,” Hernandez said.
“We will not just talk about change. We will explain solutions that work for our communities.”
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.