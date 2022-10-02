Dear Dr. Roach: My eye doctor told me I’m in danger of an “acute attack” of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a second opinion, since this ophthalmologist is new to me.
I’m kind of nervous about it, since it seems that only about 65% of folks are “cured,” with others sometimes needing a follow-up surgery later on. – G.M.
Answer: Glaucoma is a disease of the retina, most often associated with elevated pressures inside the eye. The fluid inside the eye (in the part of the eye called the aqueous humor) drains through structures in the eye called the trabecular meshwork. In some people, the flow of fluid in the aqueous humor is limited, and can even be completely obstructed by the root of the iris (the colored part of the eye), causing very high pressures and an immediate threat to sight. Unless the pressure is relieved, vision can be lost permanently within hours.
I have had patients who have been told they need laser surgery right away to prevent acute closure, and I have always advised them to get the procedure. The procedure uses a laser to make a tiny hole in the iris to allow fluid to go through, even if the angle closes the trabecular mesh. This prevents an emergency from happening in the first place. Moreover, people like you who are at risk for acute closure of the angle may gradually develop vision loss they won’t even realize, since the vision loss in glaucoma is at the periphery of one’s vision, where it may not be noticed. Finally, doing the laser iridotomy before scarring occurs gives a better prognosis, making it less likely to need daily medication afterward or a follow-up surgery (90% of people treated early did not need medication or follow-up surgery in one study).
Until you get surgery, you should avoid medicines that contain warnings for people with glaucoma: This especially includes cold medicines with pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) and similar decongestants, some antidepressants and some antihistamines.
Dear Dr. Roach: While traveling, I’ve always been careful to drink bottled, filtered water.
On a recent trip to the Philippines, I was diagnosed with amoeba. I didn’t eat raw vegetables, and everything I had eaten was cooked. Does filtered water not protect us against amoeba? Is distilled water the way to go? – A.H.
Answer: Filtering is an effective way of removing protozoa such as Entamoeba histolytica from drinking water, so I don’t think it was the bottled water that infected you. This particular parasite is infectious (a single organism is enough to cause disease) and can be spread through hand-to-hand contact, as well as through food. It also can be spread sexually. It is uncommon in people who spend less than a month in the endemic areas.
It’s impossible to be 100% safe when you can’t cook food yourself, but drinking only bottled water (avoid ice), eating foods that are cooked and served still hot, only eating fruit you can peel yourself, and completely avoiding buffets and salad bars will help. Frequent hand hygiene by sanitizers is also a good idea.
