JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Orthopedic surgeon Richard Goodrich, Jr., has joined Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics – Conemaugh Physician Group.
A Nanty Glo native and Navy veteran, Goodrich specializes in trauma and reconstructive surgery, robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery, elbow, wrist, and ankle arthroscopy and complex sports surgery. He will also treat patients with hand, wrist, and carpal tunnel disorders.
He is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, where he also earned a master’s degree in medical education.
Goodrich completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Millcreek Community Hospital in Erie, followed by an Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship from Miami Valley Hospital and Wright State University, both in Dayton, Ohio.
He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and also holds master’s degrees in business administration from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and in art defense and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he served as officer in charge.
Goodrich’s career has included positions at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire, and NATO Role III Hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
He will see new and existing patients at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics – Conemaugh Physician Group, 2 Celeste Drive, and at the Conemaugh Somerset outpatient center, 1291 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
