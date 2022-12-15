NANTY GLO, Pa. – Nanty Glo and Blacklick Valley School District are mourning the loss of Art Wurm, who passed away unexpectedly at 80 on Tuesday in Johnstown due to complications of a heart procedure.
Wurm leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Louise; children Kim, Jennifer and Garry; and six grandchildren.
Retired from Bethlehem Steel’s Bar, Rod and Wire division’s shipping department after 32 years of employment, the Nanty Glo native served on the Blacklick Valley school board for 26 years, including as president for the past 22 years, and on the Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School board and Joint Operating Committee for 24 years as a representative of the Blacklick Valley School District.
An avid sports enthusiast, Wurm volunteered as Blacklick Valley’s assistant softball coach for 25 seasons and was an assistant golf coach to Bob Hahn at St. Francis University, where he was the NCAA Northeast Conference Coach of the Year in 2006.
“My dad was a great communicator and a tremendous people person,” said his son Garry Wurm, who has served as head coach of the Blacklick Valley girls' basketball team for over three decades. “He was great at building relationships and networking. He was very easy to talk to and very approachable. He had those attributes that made him so well-liked. ... He was just a great dad. He did his job as a father and as a member of our community.”
Wurm described his father as a man of integrity who made family a top priority.
“My dad did not miss an event,” he stated.
With three children involved in a plethora of sports and activities, Garry Wurm said, his father managed to attend each and every function in which he and his sisters were involved.
He added that his father exuded that same passion for his hometown and school district. Whether it was a school play, a marching band event, the opening of a new business or community picnic, Garry Wurm said his dad was always present as a proud representative of Blacklick Valley schools.
“He was a loyal person – loyal to our town," Garry Wurm said. "He never spoke poorly of our community. As a school board member, he never missed a thing. He thought it was important to be there.”
Don Thomas, retired superintendent of Blacklick Valley School District and current school board member, said of Wurm: “One of the best decisions I made as a superintendent was to ask Art to run for the school board. He wore his passion for Blacklick Valley on his shirt sleeves. Whether it was a sporting event, a musical play, or academic awards function, etc., you could count on Art being there supporting our students and staff. His loss has caused us to shed some tears, but also smiles from his many stories.”
Wurm displayed his Viking pride with enthusiasm. Bill Kanich, the current superintendent of Blacklick Valley School District, said Wurm was dedicated to serving Viking students and families as a coach and board member.
”He was extremely proud of everything the students at Blacklick Valley accomplished and was not afraid to let everyone know about it," Kanich said.
“Art was an assistant coach on my staff for 25 years," said Blacklick Valley head softball coach Bill Zamboni. "He was a great asset to our program and had a great ability to communicate with the players. He was one of my best friends as well, and his impact on the school district and our community was unbelievable.”
