JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is holding a special celebration at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 to mark the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as the 60-year anniversary of his “I have a dream” speech.
For the event, the NAACP has partnered with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Christ Centered Community Church.
James Blachly, symphony music director, will lead the JSO Chamber Orchestra, and the Rev. Brandon King will direct the Johnstown Community Choir. The program will take place at the State Theater of Johnstown.
The annual observance of King’s birth has been marked locally for nearly 40 years with different communities hosting the event. This year, the Rev. Terry Knipple, pastor at Franklin Street United Methodist Church, will have that honor.
Only 150 tickets are available for the event and orders must be placed by Dec. 15.
Commemorative shirts and ads in the historical journal are also available.
For more information or to place an order, contact local NAACP President Alan Cashaw, agranec@yahoo.com.
