BOSWELL – Zach Myers threw a dazzling complete game shutout with 16 strikeouts to help lift Forest Hills over North Star 7-0 in the championship game of the 26th Annual Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic on Saturday afternoon.
The Rangers’ senior ace allowed just six hits and did not issue a walk as he picked up his fifth win of the season and earned the Most Valuable Pitcher award for the championship game for the second time in his career.
“Mainly just my fastball,” said Myers on what was working so well after he struck out the side in the 1st, 2nd and 4th innings. “Fastball, hitting the spots and curveball when you need it. That’s how I like pitching.”
Forest Hills captured its fourth tournament championship and longtime coach Joe Carpenter said it is always a pleasure coming back to play, especially after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We love coming here,” Carpenter said after his team improved to 13-8 all-time in the tournament. “They treat us well. Concession stand is good. They do a nice job with the whole tournament. We look forward to coming here.”
Sophomore catcher Brook Williamson had an RBI double and scored two runs as he earned Tournament MVP honors.
Third-basemen Colton Cornell took home the Player of the Game after he racked up two hits, including an RBI single and a double.
Forest Hills led 3-0 through five innings, but broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth after taking advantage of a North Star error which allowed three runs to come across.
North Star freshman Cayden Turner suffered the loss after he allowed five runs – four earned – on four hits to go along with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Cougars (4-6) were 1-for-9 hitting with runners in scoring position.
After Turner ripped a triple on the first pitch of the game, Myers struck out Cameron Snoeberger, Connor Yoder and David Griffith to leave him stranded.
In the top of the 4th, Yoder and Griffith led off with a double and a single, respectively, before Myers sat down Braden Livingston, Glendon Griffith and Alec Hoffman all on strikes to end the threat.
“In our losses this year, that’s been kind of the main problem,” North Star coach Mike Blucas said about his team’s offense struggling to score in key situations. “Leaving guys on base, not having clutch hits and guys not coming through when we need them. We need to get it turned around for the second-half stretch.
Rangers first baseman Brad Madigan singled with two outs in the bottom of the first and later scored on Cornell’s base hit.
Williamson was hit by a pitch to start the second inning and came around to score on Jeremy Burda’s RBI groundout to third.
Devin Kreger kicked off the fifth with a single and later added Forest Hills’ third run on a sacrifice fly by leadoff hitter Brody Roberts.
The Rangers improved to 8-0 on the year, and will prepare for a busy week ahead with four games on the schedule, three on the road.
Bishop Carroll 13, Meyersdale 7
Bishop Carroll earned its first win of the season with a five-inning 13-7 victory over Meyersdale in the consolation game.
Freshman Zander Sekerak powered the Huskies with three hits, including a double, and three runs scored.
Freshman right-hander Max Oravec picked up the win on the mound for Bishop Carroll.
