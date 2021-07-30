The inaugural cohort of the John P. Murtha Public Service Fellows will award $10,000 in grant funding to civic projects implemented in the Greater Johnstown region.
There’s a deadline at noon Tuesday for in-person RFP submissions at the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce office, 416 Main St., Suite 201, Johnstown.
But the deadline for electronic submissions via the Google Form is 11:59 p.m. the same day.
Applications will be evaluated by the fellows and culminate with a final grant announcement and check presentation on Aug. 13.
The program is a partnership of the John P. Murtha Foundation, Vision Together 2025, JARI, the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Copies of the full RFPs can be obtained at the Cambria Regional Chamber office or online at CRChamber.com/MurthaFellows or by email request. Questions can be directed to MurthaFellows
@JohnstownVision.com or by calling the Chamber at 814-536-5107.
