These Vision 2020 business capsules were provided by the companies.
Allegheny Mountain Antique Gallery
Located: 5151 Clear Shade Drive, Windber.
Leadership: Anita Levi, owner.
Employment: There are two employees.
History: Established in 1986.
General: Allegheny Mountain Antique Gallery sells antiques and old collectibles and provides service throughout the United States. Sales were up by about 10% in 2019. ... The gallery plans to have sales most of the year.
-----
Alternative Community Resource Program Inc.
Located: 131 Market St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Frank J. Janakovic, president/executive director.
Employment: There are 369 employees, up by 34 from 2018. There are plans to hire 15 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1989; nonprofit 501(c)3.
General: ACRP specializes in mental and behavioral health; psychological and psychiatric evaluations; outpatient therapy; individual and family therapy; adolescent and children’s partial hospitalization; ADHD; autism disorders; educational programs; after-school and summer therapeutic programs; family-based mental health services; case management; peer support; youth work program; community gardens and blight; child welfare and juvenile justice programs; family court; community and recreational programs; and grants and research. ACRP serves in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
ACRP opened a behavioral classroom for junior high students in partnership with the Altoona Area School District and expansion of Youth Employment Service (YES) program for 18- to 25-year-olds.
ACRP renovated the second floor of the ACRP Play Center, 917 Chestnut St., making it possible for additional community offerings such as workshops, including ACRP’s recent collaboration with Junior Achievement’s Entrepreneur Program bringing educational summer programming to area students.
ACRP continues to strive to provide quality educational, mental and behavioral health, and community-based services to youth and families in our region. ACRP continues to be productive and competitive through the use of video-conferencing and telepsychiatry to provide our client’s access to psychiatrists located across our state and country; internet connectivity and social media.
Accomplishments in 2019 included:
• BCM in Bedford and Somerset,
• Peer and YAYA in Blair.
• Expanded the Behavioral Support Initiative in conjunction with the Indiana School District.
• Added telepsychiatry.
• ACRP expanded The Center for Achievement by opening a Social Emotional Behavior Disorders (SED) classroom for students (adding sixth, seventh and eighth grades) identified with behavior problems. The classroom has a certified special education teacher. The goal of the SED program is to successfully transition back to their home school districts for students in kindergarten through eighth grade).
• Winning the 2019 Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA) Community Leadership Award acknowledging 30 years of service,
Technology has helped bring ACRP, our clients and staff together in completely new and effective ways. With the implementation of video conference equipment, we now have the ability provide our clients’ access to psychiatrists located in Pittsburgh and across the United States (currently Florida/North Carolina); took this technology into school sites in northern Cambria County. All 12 ACRP offices are connected via internet; emails; text and voice; video-conferencing used for staff trainings, meetings, and consultation services. This has reduced travel costs and increased access to specialized trainings nationwide.
-----
American Dream Real Estate Appraisal & Management Inc.
Located: Rear 710 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Valerie J. Hudson, broker/owner.
Employment: There is one employee, with the real estate agents are independent contractors.
History: Established March 20, 2000.
General: American Dream Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm and serves Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. The revenue for 2019 showed a slight increase.
In 2020, the firm hopes to increase the number of agents associated with them.
Accomplishments in 2019 included another successful year helping its sellers sale their properties and the buyers find their dream homes. American Dream Real Estate believes that technology has strongly affected the real estate industry and expects it will continue to do so.
-----
AmeriServ Financial Bank
Located: 216 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 330 employees.
History: Established in 1901.
General: AmeriServ Financial provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and investment services. The bank serves Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Centre, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, and Hagerstown/Washington County, Maryland.
Stopko commented on the 2019 financial results: “Overall, 2019 was a successful year for AmeriServ Financial Inc. as our company reported net income of $6 million. AmeriServ Financial Bank supported economic growth in the regions that we operate in by providing approximately $250 million in new loans to both businesses and consumers in 2019. This represented a meaningful increase of $65 million or 35% in new loans from the 2018 results. We were able to fund these loans with a growing deposit base that is now approaching $1 billion in size. Additionally, our sizable wealth management company had a record year in fee revenues and is well positioned for further revenue growth in 2020 with the equity markets reaching record highs to close out 2019.”
In 2019, AmeriServ introduced online account opening for consumers who wish to open deposit accounts without visiting the bank. Customers can now open a checking, savings or a certificate of deposit (CD) online for the utmost convenience and in an extremely secure environment. In addition, upgrades to the bank’s ATM network were completed. For our business customers, we began offering ACH debit-block and Positive Pay.
The business services professionals are experts and will provide hands-on training and consultation for small businesses whenever needed. Small business customers also enjoyed the convenience of a new mobile check deposit feature allowing them to remotely deposit checks.
New and expanded lending opportunities were a significant part of AmeriServ’s strategy in 2019. We began offering fixed rate construction loans to consumers eager to build a home. This addition makes for a more well-rounded lending product mix.
AmeriServ continued to improve its technology in 2019. A popular feature of our website is the ability to “chat” with a call center expert.
A new digital enhancement at the teller line came to fruition in 2019 with the addition of a new account desk, which allows for electronic document exchange and electronic signatures, saving the customers time in making a physical trip to the bank and creating a paperless account opening experience.
To protect and build on the bank’s digital footprint, AmeriServ added a certified cybersecurity officer to oversee the bank’s layered cybersecurity approach and action team. Through expanded interactions with peer groups, banking associations and the Federal Reserve, AmeriServ can assure its customers that we have the best-in-class cybersecurity program.
AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co., an affiliate of the bank, deepened customer relationships and capabilities through Wealth 2K’s Income for Life Model. With this model, complex financial assessments can be quickly computed and converted to easy-to-understand retirement forecasts. Our financial advisers can connect with customers to present a clear, concise and immediately actionable retirement plan. In 2019, a thousand new financial plans were requested using this cutting-edge predictive model.
While social responsibility has always been at the forefront for AmeriServ and its employees, 2019 saw even greater efforts to be involved in the communities we serve. AmeriServ was the presenting sponsor of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night. In addition to a generous corporate pledge, AmeriServ’s employees raised another $25,000 in donations for local cancer patients and their families. The bank participated in the annual walk in October, held at the Pitt Johnstown campus. In addition to this event, AmeriServ is the lead sponsor of the AmeriServ Johnstown Halloween Parade, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and the AmeriServ Sunday Summer Concert Series at the Roxbury Bandshell. The bank’s employees serve as board members, volunteers and active members of many civic and philanthropic organizations in the local communities.
Regionally, AmeriServ continued a new public education series focused on having a better understanding of finances in the everyday world. The AmeriServ seminar series was created to leverage the bank and its resources as an education and information leader within the community.
In the second quarter of 2020, AmeriServ will do a refresh of its online banking platform and introduce MX, a personal financial management tool. Providing MX as a part of our online banking service to consumers allows them to set budgets, identify spending habits and can even assist with finding effective ways to pay down debt.
Susan Angeletti, senior vice president and director of corporate marketing, explains, “We call it Banking for Life. It’s an AmeriServ philosophy that cares for families, educates children, builds businesses, fuels growth and development, plans for retirement and provides for sound and innovative support for every phase of life.”
-----
Cambria County Library
Located: 248 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Ashley Flynn, library director.
Employment: There are 34 employees.
History: Established in 1870.
General: Cambria County Library provides borrowing of books, DVDs and audiobooks, public computer use, reference assistance and programs for all ages. The library serves Cambria County and the number of visitors increased by more than 20,000.
Leadership changed after Lyn Meek retired with 34 years of service. The library added Freegal, which enables users to download three free songs a week and stream three hours of ad-free music a day.
Cambria County Library is interested in providing services that meet the needs of its patrons and adding things such as the Freegal database is just one way to meet the needs. The library is changing its platform for e-books and e-audio content to CloudLibrary, which has a CloudLink function to increase the amount of items the users can access.
The library is constantly adapting to offer new services, such as improved e-book and e-audiobook platform, partnerships with Grow with Google, and more. In addition, we are working on a website redesign that will change the way the public interacts with our information.
CareerLink entered the library in 2018 and its presence definitely had an impact on the increased numbers for 2019. The library is grateful to partner with them to offer computer literacy courses.
-----
Cambria County Transit Authority
Located: 502 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Rose M. Lucey-Noll, executive director.
Employment: There are 141 employees, up by two from 2018. There are plans to hire five to 10 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1976.
General: CamTran provides public transportation in Cambria County and Windber Borough. Revenue was up by 1.7%.
CamTran continues to replace buses with compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. CamTran made improvements to the shared ride service area, which resulted in increased ridership.
Accomplishments in 2019 were completing two major projects, which were adding solar panels to the roof at the Woodvale facility and renovated the rural facility in Ebensburg.
CamTran continues to remain on the cutting edge of technology offering Camtext, Where’s My Bus and a CamTran app. Looking to the future to enhance the features of these offerings.
-----
Cambria Regional Chamber
Located: 416 Main St., Suite 201, Johnstown.
Leadership: Amy Bradley, president and CEO.
Employment: There are four employees, down by one from 2018.
History: Established in 1910.
General: The Cambria Regional Chamber is a membership organization comprised of for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and individuals that has been working to improve business growth and the quality of life in our region since 1910. Our mission is to support and educate our membership, to be the business advocate and to form partnerships that develop our community.
The chamber’s goals include: providing educational and networking experiences to enhance the effectiveness of the chamber membership; partnering in the economic development of the region; advocating for business friendly legislation; encouraging collaboration; and providing forums to inform, educate and develop awareness of governmental issues. We promote highways, transportation, technology and infrastructure development; enhance effective and efficient cooperative efforts of local agencies, and provide regular, consistent messaging and social media to promote our region in a positive light.
One of our most important objectives is to provide community leadership training to improve understanding of community needs and develop leadership assets in the region to benefit our entire community through the John B. Gunter Community Leadership Program. It serves primarily Cambria County with some members in Somerset County. From 2018 to 2019, the membership revenue grew by 9%.
The Cambria Regional Chamber moved into newly renovated space at 416 Main St. We share the second floor with Visit Johnstown (the Convention and Visitors Bureau) and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. This space allows for great collaboration. This coming year we will unveil a new Welcome Center that we will share with Visit Johnstown.
The Young Professionals of the Alleghenies came under the chamber at the end of 2019, rebranding as Emerging Professionals in Cambria (EPIC). This group is focused on connecting emerging professionals with more seasoned professionals, raising funds and awareness for different charitable causes in the region, and providing educational and social opportunities for members.
The chamber began a Recreation Economy Council. This group is focused on promoting the outdoor recreation opportunities in the region to both visitors and those who live here.
We have spent the past year trying to meet with as many of our members as possible to determine how we can provide the most value to them and meet their needs. We introduced a new dues structure that allows businesses to choose for themselves what benefits of chamber membership make the most sense for them. We introduced new business awards to recognize members at our annual dinner.
Accomplishments in 2019 included a record number of new members in 2019 – 72 new companies/individuals or organizations joined the chamber.
Accomplishments include over 400 graduates of the John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative and more than $6 billion in contracts awarded to local companies over the 29-year history of Showcase for Commerce.
Providing networking and educational opportunities tailored to women through the Women’s Information Network for 20 years and improvement to our region’s image and brand through our Good News Friday series and other social media promotions.
The chamber’s Bosler Academy (funded through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies) has helped us better serve nonprofit members with educational sessions and an opportunity to share and network with other nonprofits. We plan to extend these efforts by creating a nonprofit committee of the chamber this year.
Today’s technology allows us to do a better job with storytelling for our region. We are able to film and edit weekly pieces that highlight the good things happening in our area. Through social media, we have been able to reach a greater number of people to maximize our capability to promote the region and benefit the business community and region as a whole.
-----
Celestral Brides and Prom
Located: 142 Market St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Sharon Honkus, owner.
Employment: There are eight employees.
History: Established in April 1998.
General: Celestral Brides and Prom provides retail bridal, prom and formal wear and serves in a 50-plus mile radius. Revenue from 2019 stayed about the same as 2018.
Accomplishments included wardrobing the current Miss Pennsylvania USA and being added as sponsors to Miss Pennsylvania America, Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Teen Pennsylvania USA.
Celestral Brides does a large online business and has sold gowns all over the world.
-----
Centennial Financial Group
Located: 647 Main St., Suite 405, Johnstown.
Leadership: Don C. Hall II, managing partner.
Employment: There are five employees, with plans to hire one or two more in 2020.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Centennial Financial Group is a fee-based financial planning, investment management and advisory service. The firm is licensed in several states. Revenue increased by 10%. Centennial Financial added focus on providing written documentation for a well-conceived financial plan. The firm makes full use of technology including electronic signatures video teleconferencing.
Technology will facilitate the process and experience of providing sound financial advice. However, it will never replace personal interaction for building trust.
-----
Century 21 All Service Inc.
Located: 212 Bloomfield St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Gary Green, broker/owner.
Employment: There are 17 employees. Two real estate agents will be added in 2020.
History: Established in 1981.
General: The full-service real estate agency serves clients in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Accomplishments include the Century 21 Gold Medallion Award for being among the Top 10 Century 21 offices in the state.
-----
CJL Engineering
Located: 232 Horner St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Matthew R. Sotosky and James M. Vizzini, partners.
Employment: There are 159 employees, up by one from 2018. There are plans to hire five to 10 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1938.
General: CJL Engineering provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, structural engineering services, commissioning and 3D BIM Modeling. CJL serves throughout the United States. Revenue was up by 10%.
CJL opened its sixth office in Morgantown, West Virginia. Staffing will continue through 2020. CJL now uses on-site 3D laser scanning for modeling of existing mechanical and electrical systems. CJL now regularly uses 3D virtual reality for designing facilities.
CJL’s intern program for engineering students has helped to build a young and upcoming workforce. The training the interns receive at an early age prepares them to be very productive when they begin their full-time engineering careers. We encourage and promote continuing education in technical areas. CJL works closely with PA CareerLink to provide on-the-job training to incoming employees. Many CJL employees sit on a variety of local boards and councils including Goodwill, JARI, the Cambria Regional Chamber and Commonwealth Institute.
Accomplishments included CJL’s commissioning services group has significantly grown and is now headquartered in the Johnstown office.
CJL now regularly uses 3D virtual reality for designing facilities. 3D building modeling has improved the quality of design documents. It has minimized conflicts during construction; projects are constructed with less coordination issues, which has improved the efficiency of projects.
-----
CK’s Wings-n-Things Inc.
Located: 1484 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Christopher A. Kurtz, president/owner.
Employment: There are five employees, up by one from 2018. There are plans to hire one or two more in 2020.
History: Established in 2001.
General: CK’s provides 1,575 flavors of wings, a large variety of appetizers, sandwiches, ethic delights, seafood and pizza and is available for take-out, delivery or eat-in during the summer months. The restaurant serves Johnstown and surrounding areas.
In 2020, CK’s will see about the addition of a new concept in chicken, which could actually heed another store if it goes well with the Johns-town clientele.
The restaurant stays competitive by keeping its prices down. Structural improvements were made to the building in 2019.
-----
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies
Located: 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown.
Leadership: Mike Kane, president.
Employment: There are 10 employees, down by one from 2018. One part-time employee was hired in January.
History: Established in 1990.
General: Community Foundation helps donors design legacies around causes that are important to them; awards grants and scholarships; identifies community needs; and supports nonprofits and local grassroots organizations. The firm serves in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties. Between June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019 (CFA’s fiscal year 2019), the foundation’s total assets grew from $71,779,650 to $78,045,941, an increase of $6,266,291.
CFA added new staff and dedicated full-time efforts to donor services, grant making programs, scholarships and communications; and moved into a new office to create a welcoming, inspiring space. These changes help us effectively manage a growing number of donations from and distributions to the community – now from more than 5,000 separate donors and 745 charitable funds. The Legacy Society, a group of generous people who have remembered us in their wills or estates, grew to 97 members.
In addition to building our capacity and positioning the Foundation for ongoing growth, CFA launched two new special initiatives aimed at making our region a better place to live today, tomorrow and always: Early Childhood Education and Community Initiatives. More information on those special initiatives is available at cfalleghenies.org/ECE and cfalleghenies.org/community.
One of our new positions and new hires was a full-time administration and technology specialist: Marie DeWerff. Marie helps CFA operations run smoothly, including helping the Foundation seek out and implement the best in donor-centric online platforms, and she manages CFA partners’ critical online fundraising campaign pages.
-----
Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Located: 100 CTC Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Edward J. Sheehan Jr., president and chief executive officer.
Employment: There are 450 employees with plans to hire 40 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1987.
General: Concurrent Technologies Corp. (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization providing innovative management and technology-based solutions to government and industry. CTC’s areas of expertise fall within these broad categories: advanced engineering and manufacturing; advanced information technology; readiness and training; and professional services.
CTC works with its wholly owned affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp. (EVC), to advance technology and transition it to market as well as provide consulting and support services. The ability to perform applied R&D is significantly enhanced since production personnel are uniquely co-located and can easily collaborate on the difficulty or ease of making the proposed R&D solutions. CTC serves clients in the U.S. and abroad.
Revenues were consistent with the previous year.
In 2019, CTC announced plans to hire 30 to 50 new employees over a three- to six-month period. Its products and services are in demand, and the need to build our team to meet growing needs. These new employees will work on projects with long-term partners and clients, as well as emerging opportunities with new ones. The positions include systems/software engineers; information/cyber security experts; data scientists; safety/sustainability analysts and policy specialists; occupational health professionals; artificial intelligence/machine learning professionals; industrial hygienists; test engineers; workforce development and training experts; and more.
CTC continues to invest in leading-edge technologies in a variety of disciplines, including the very dynamic area of virtual reality. CTC experts collaborated to create a system that adds a physical dimension to extended reality (XR) experience. PolyFormXR™ automatically builds physical infrastructure that corresponds to what is created using XR equipment. This way, those navigating the virtual environment are able to negotiate the structures in it, which has both military training and entertainment industry applications. For military trainers, it can create the illusion of a sprawling area of operation for urban mission rehearsal training exercises for dismounted soldiers. For entertainment operators, it can assist creation of many different virtual-physical correlated fictional worlds and genres that may be rotated many times throughout a day as needed.
CTC continues to renew existing alliances with long-term partners and clients, and has formed ties with new ones, expanding opportunities for growth. Collaboration between CTC and EVC has been the key to many accomplishments across our portfolio of technologies, including engineering and manufacturing, information technology, readiness and training and professional services.
Not only are CTC and EVC delivering customized solutions to address specific client needs, technical experts are in demand to share their expertise throughout their industries at conferences and in trade publications. Our safety and occupational health professionals are actively engaging others in their field at national events and through published articles. Our information systems leaders organized and sponsored information security events, and other subject matter experts presented on advanced manufacturing in the U.S. nuclear industry, military welding applications, and more. Our employees also wrote and published articles about additive manufacturing, friction stir welding, sustainability design, water recycling and other topics.
CTC has renewed and expanded its work with the assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, environment and energy by supporting their efforts to integrate the best environmental, safety, occupational health and installation practices into all Air Force activities. CTC will also continue to provide program management, technical solutions and policy expertise in the emerging field of operational technology cybersecurity for the U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command. These are just a few examples of how we are serving our clients as trusted technology and service providers, assuring them of our ability to effectively solve their challenges.
In 2019, CTC was also awarded a contract to apply engineering and manufacturing expertise in the design and manufacture of SAIC Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle hulls for the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, EVC was awarded a competitively bid contract to aid the Air National Guard control occupational and environment health hazards, which builds on EVC’s work for the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.
Technologies is literally our middle name. We continue to invest in and develop industry-leading technologies in key areas, including additive manufacturing (3D printing), ammunitions manufacturing, secure electronic file transfer and virtual reality.
-----
Dale Oxygen Inc.
Located: 146 Horner St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Harry D. Bennear, president.
Employment: There are 31 employees, up by two from 2018. There are plans to hire two more in 2020.
History: Established in 1939.
General: Dale Oxygen provides industrial, specialty and medical gases in both cylinder and bulk form. The company is a distributor of welding, cutting and automated manufacturing equipment, along with industrial tools and safety supplies. Dale Oxygen serves in central and western Pennsylvania. In 2019, sales increased by 7%.
In 2019, Dale Oxygen completed 14,000 square feet of an automated cylinder filling plant, which includes a new specialty gas laboratory. The staff continued their education and addition of new cryogenic bulk Argon tanker.
-----
Damin Printing Co. LLC
Located: 122 S. Locust St., Ebensburg.
Leadership: Rene Damin, president.
Employment: There are 13 employees, up by one from 2018.
History: Established 1952.
General: Damin Printing provides commercial printing, printed and embroidered apparel, graphic design, promotional products, direct mail and marketing consulting. Revenue for the company increased by 13%.
Damin Printing expanded its digital printing facility due to the purchase of a new Xerox Versant 180 Digital Press.
In 2020, the company will become a marketing service provider and will offer social media and content creation services, video creation, email marketing, event marketing and more.
Accomplishments for Damin Printing included upgrading its digital printing facilities and equipment. Technology has allowed the company to improve by adding in line finishing equipment and binding equipment.
-----
Danchanko Inc.
Located: 111 Old Orchard Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Matthew Danchanko, manager.
Employment: There are 14 employees, down by three from 2018, with plans to hire three in 2020.
History: Established in 2004.
General: Danchanko Inc. provides all types of concrete and masonry services for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Cambria and Somerset counties. Revenue was up by 23% for the company.
The masonry division continues to grow as seen in the number of chimneys, fireplaces, block and decorative walls completed this past year.
From the tools to the talent, both play an important role in any business, Danchanko Inc. embraces technology, improving customer service and hiring employees who are not only skilled but really care about the work makes us a company people refer to their family and friends.
Accomplishments in 2019 included doubling the goal of increasing its annual sales by 10%. Danchanko Inc. donated more than $1,500 from a new program that allows customers to choose a charity they want us to donate to from our profit.
Danchanko Inc. continues to embrace technology, making things more efficient and cost effective. During the past year, we have implemented electronic job tracking, online customer bill pay, electronic time cards and electronic signature for customer contracts.
-----
Dott Insurance Group LLC
Located: 710 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, and 3403 Sawmill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh.
Leadership: Joshua M. Dott, owner, and Tammy Varner Watt, operations director.
Employment: There are 10 employees, up by three in 2018, with plans to hire two more in 2020.
History: Established in 2016.
General: Dott Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency and serves in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Sales have increased by 20% in the Johnstown area. The company expanded by adding three new full-time employees.
Dott Insurance Group is bringing on additional carriers to provide its clients with a broader choice to meet their insurance needs. Accomplishments in 2019 included expanding the agency’s staff and production.
Dott Insurance Group added new computers and software for state of the art quoting.
-----
Ebensburg Borough
Located: 300 W. High St., Ebensburg.
Leadership: Dan Penatzer, borough manager, and Randy Datsko, mayor.
Employment: There are 20 employees, up by one from 2018. There are plans to hire part-time summer workers.
General: Ebensburg Borough provides municipal government. Accomplishments for Ebensburg include listing Ebensburg Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places and completion of many projects in different areas of town including installation of stormwater collection systems, new curbs and sidewalks, new gas and sewer lines, new water mains and completed a conversion of all streetlights and parks to LED lighting.
Ebensburg and Cambria Township continue to see new business development, expansion and reinvestment. During the past year, we saw the grand openings of the new Conemaugh Ebensburg Outpatient Center, First National Bank and KFC along the Route 22 corridor. We also welcomed smaller family-owned businesses including High Street Body Shop, Double Play Baseball & Softball Training Center and Sandy Johns Boutique. Additionally, the former Gamesa property was purchased last year, and Rebekah Manor Wellness Community was just recently purchased and renamed Cambridge Ebensburg. We are optimistic that we will continue to see new business development and are expecting the opening of a Bud’s Auto Sales and Wasabi Hibachi and Sushi this year.
-----
Edward Jones
Located: 356 Goucher St., Johnstown, with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.
Leadership: Audrey Vance, financial adviser.
Employment: There are two employees, with plans to hire this year.
History: Established in February 2006.
General: Edward Jones focuses on the serious, long-term individual investor. The firm is committed to a long-term philosophy that emphasizes quality and diversification.
Edward Jones is ranked No. 2 for the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Central Penn Business Journal. Other accomplishments include No. 11 for the 50 Companies that Care by People magazine; ranked highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms by J.D. Power; financial advisers rated the firm Highest in Employee Adviser Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 times in a Row by J.D. Power; named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune; holds the No. 356 spot with nearly $8.6 billion in revenue for 2018 by Fortune 500; and named a top company for training, ranking No. 14 on Training Top 125 list by Training magazine.
-----
FNB Corp.
Located: 12 Federal St., Pittsburgh, and 523-534 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Vincent J. Delie Jr., chairman, president and CEO at FNB Corp. and First National Bank.
Employment: There are nearly 4,300 employees.
History: Established in 1864.
General: FNB provides customers with a complete range of financial solutions, including traditional banking services, commercial banking, wealth management, insurance and private banking, delivered by local employees with local decision making. The bank has a six-state retail banking presence in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
FNB expanded its physical presence across the company footprint by opening multiple new loan production offices and retail locations, including a new concept branch in Ebensburg. The company also announced a new headquarters building in Pittsburgh, FNB Financial Center, set to open in 2022.
FNB’s technological advancement efforts continued with the ongoing implementation of its customer-centered Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, which integrates the company’s in-branch, online and mobile banking channels into a fully digital, streamlined banking platform to provide customers with a consistent and convenient banking experience. The company also prepared to launch its revitalized website, developed to enhance the customer banking experience through new, innovative capabilities, such as a state-of-the-art financial shopping experience, personalized consultation, a robust knowledge and education center and more.
Through strategic investments in its employees, products and the communities it serves, FNB has built a differentiated and reputable brand.
FNB is committed to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves and ensuring they thrive through volunteerism, financial contributions, partnership and financial literacy.
To support employees, the company developed a framework for workforce development and inclusion and a competitive benefits package. FNB also established a new family care benefit and implemented a $15 minimum hourly wage for employees.
FNB is evolving its offerings to meet consumers’ changing banking preferences through the execution of the company’s Clicks-to-Bricks strategy and website enhancements.
FNB was again recognized as a top workplace based on independent employee surveys across its footprint.
According to a S&P Global Market Intelligence U.S. Mobile Banking Landscape study, FNB Direct was a leader in the Mid-Atlantic Region for a third consecutive year, delivering one of the top-ranked mobile banking offerings.
FNB also earned a prestigious national honor for Cash Management Customer Service in Middle Market Banking from Greenwich Associates.
Driven by a customer-centric focus, FNB is bridging digital and traditional banking through its Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, which uses innovative technology and leading-edge products and services to provide customers with a personalized, consistent and convenient banking experience to help them achieve financial success.
FNB’s online banking platform offers many of the same features as its industry-leading mobile app, plus a bill pay platform and an interactive budgeting center. FNB’s digital banking channels utilize advanced artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling and analytics to present customers with customized recommendations and information.
Solutions Center kiosks within each branch provide product packages, digital descriptions, educational content and videos, enabling customers to find the right solutions for their banking needs.
FNB’s long history in western Pennsylvania underscores the company’s commitment to the area and its future. As the region continues to evolve and grow, FNB is poised to continue to help residents and businesses succeed.
-----
1st Summit Bank
Located: 125 Donald Lane, Johnstown.
Leadership: Elmer C. Laslo, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 216 employees, up by eight from 2018. There are plans to hire more in 2020.
History: Established in 1924.
General: 1st Summit Bank provides banking, financial and investment services, and serves Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. Total gross revenue for 2019, excluding securities gains, was $48,058,000 versus $44,996,000 in 2018, an increase of $3,062,000, or 6.8%. Total net income for 2019 was $11,212,000 versus $10,750,000 in 2018, an increase of $462,000, or 4.3%.
1st Summit Bank’s Richland office was renovated to make banking easier for the customers. In addition, to enhance the bank’s security, we made the website switch from .com to . bank. 1stsummit.bank will help protect from phishing and spoofing website attempts to steal customer information.
Accomplishments for 2019:
• Selected 100 Best Places to Work in PA for the 19th straight year.
• Selected Simply the Best bank by the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat readers.
• Selected for Emmerich Group Extraordinary Banking Award-Top 1%.
• Selected No. 18 out of 85 of the Country’s Best Banks to Work for by American Banker magazine.
• One of the most profitable Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. for return on equity.
• One of the Top 100 Organizations as ranked by PA Business Central.
• No. 1 in market share for deposits in Cambria County.
• No. 3 in United Way Giving for Laurel Highlands Region and No. 1 in participation at 89%.
• Celebrated 1st Summit Bank’s 95th anniversary.
Significant technology investments were made to enhance the personal service our professionals provide to customers. Many of our ATMs were replaced with machines offering the latest features and security. In addition, new and improved mobile banking apps for Android and Apple devices were implemented for customers to manage their finances. Commercial customers benefit from the app by having treasury management tools necessary to run their businesses from any place and time they choose. Furthermore, technology investment will continue into the future to offer the products and services customers desire.
-----
Geistown Tag & Title LLC
Located: 710 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Tammy Varner Watt, owner.
Employment: There are two employees, with a possibility of hiring one more.
History: Established in 2013.
General: Geistown Tag & Title provides notary services, PennDOT authorized motor vehicle messenger and Pennsylvania transfers for vehicles. The business serves western Pennsylvania. The revenue is up by 25% compared to the previous year.
Advertising and being out in the community more has helped make the business more productive. Also, being able to search and find our business on search engines has brought more customers to our door.
-----
H.F. Lenz Co.
Located: 1407 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Richard A. Madzar, CEO, and Thomas F. Deter, president.
Employment: There are 161 employees, up by six from 2018. There are plans to hire three to five employees and have three to four internships available in 2020.
History: Established in 1946.
General: H.F. Lenz Co. provides multi-discipline engineering services such as mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection/life safety, communications, civil and structural engineering; energy consulting; construction phase services; commissioning; LEED services; and surveying. The company’s service area is nationwide and the net sales decreased by 1%.
H.F. Lenz continues to expand its marketing efforts in central Pennsylvania with the new Lebanon branch office and continues to increase and expand its sectors in Pittsburgh; Conneaut, Ohio; and Middletown, Connecticut, branch offices.
A few of our higher education projects include the engineering for the new Wharton Academic Research Building at the University of Pennsylvania and a new culinary school for a local university.
In the federal government sector, we were selected for a $10 million multi-year contract to provide multi-discipline engineering services for NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as other NASA locations.
The health care team was involved with a number of hospital pharmacy projects in 2019 including the design of compounding clean rooms for the preparation of medications to fit the unique needs of a patient.
The mission critical group continued with the planning and design of hyper-scale data center space, predominately in the active data center market of Northern Virginia. We were ranked the 17th largest data center engineering firm in the country by building design and construction in their 2019 Giants 300 Report.
Our civil engineering group provided the design for a new $150 million, 58-acre mixed-use community in Dauphin County. They were also active in numerous other statewide projects for several universities, retail clients and economic development organizations.
The structural engineering team was busy in 2019 with numerous projects for BNY Mellon’s high-rise buildings in Pittsburgh. This group continued to provide services to both local and national industrial facilities including upgrades and improvements to various manufacturing plants.
-----
The Highlands at North Fork
Located: 424 Country Club Road, Johnstown.
Leadership: Brian Durham, owner.
Employment: There are 16 employees, up by 12 from 2018. There are plans to hire more when the golf course opens in the spring.
History: April 2019.
General: The Highlands at North Fork was reopened, formerly North Fork Golf and Tennis Club. Substantial renovations were made to the athletic center and clubhouse, including large projects such as building a mini-academy store, golf shop and golf swing lab, which holds the addition of the top-of-the-line golf simulator. The company also did a complete renovation of the golf course including significant improvements to the lower nine holes and establishing five tee box areas, with appropriate top dressing, fertilizing and seeding for regrowth.
The Highlands grows more competitive and productive by improving its facilities and grounds. The company is working very hard to improve the athletic center and the golf course through significant capital investments and thousands of hours of labor. The company also invested in state-of-the-art equipment including the TruGolf simulator and state-of-the-art mowing equipment.
In the company’s first year of operation, the big accomplishments include renovations and improvements to the buildings and grounds as well as the building of our management team and employees.
The Highlands’ new website and social media pages have been vital to reaching audiences. The purchase of the TruGolf Vister 12 Pro Simulator brought cutting-edge indoor golf to the customers and those who want to improve their golf game in the off-season.
-----
Howard Hanna Heritage Real Estate
Located: 437 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Fran Pletcher, broker.
Employment: There are 21 employees, up by two from 2018, with plans to hire three independent contractors.
History: New ownership since April 18, 2018.
General: Howard Hanna provides real estate sales and leasing and serves in Cambria and Somerset counties. The firm’s total gross sales were down by 4%.
Howard Hanna remodeled office space and conference room/training room and added a new exterior sign. The business is more productive by adding a rental division and property management, as well as commercial sales and leasing.
With technology, more people shop online and only call when they need assistance, but mainly email for information at Howard Hanna.
Howard Hanna sees growth and economic development for Johnstown and the area.
-----
Johnstown Galleria
Located: 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Spinoso Real Estate Group and Monica Peterman, general manager.
Employment: There are 22 employees.
History: Established in 1992.
General: The Galleria is a regional shopping mall serving in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The Galleria is under new management as of Feb. 1, 2020. Spinoso Real Estate Group specializes in redeveloping malls. Leasing is its forte and the company is excited to be a part of the community.
-----
JWF Industries
Located: 84 Iron St., Johnstown.
Leadership: William Polacek, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 455 employees, up by 41 from 2018. There are plans to hire 40 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1987.
General: JWF Industries designs, manufactures, and integrates metal centric products by growing with the right people, processes, markets and customers for our employees, communities and global customers in the energy, commercial and defense industries. Capabilities include program management, engineering, laser services, welding, forming, machining and painting. Products include, but are not limited to, tanks and containers, military vehicles, armor kits and custom metal products. JWF serves national and international. Revenue increased by 5% corporate-wide.
JWF acquired controlling interest in PCI Manufacturing Solutions, LLC, of Sulphur Springs, Texas. The company is now Environmental Tank & Container – Texas.
JWF works to meet the customers’ needs through innovation in developing new products.
Accomplishments in 2019 included:
• William Polacek – PA Business Central Top 100 Business People.
• JWF Industries – PA Business Central Top 100 Organizations.
• ETC – PA – Manufacturer of the Year 2019, Oil & Gas Awards.
• ETC – TX – ISO Certification.
• $3,000 per employee profit sharing.
Technology has increased productivity, efficiency and effectiveness and always works to increase safety and minimize risk for our employees.
-----
Kabler/Thomas Financial Group, LLP
Located: 105A College Park Plaza, Johnstown.
Leadership: Eric Kabler, founding partner, and Barry Thomas, founding partner.
Employment: There are 10 employees, with plans to hire a financial adviser and an administration support person.
History: Established 2001.
General: Kabler/Thomas Financial Group is a personal financial advisement and a full array of financial services including investment and insurance products. The company’s revenue was up by 12%.
Kabler/Thomas experienced an out of the ordinary record-breaking year in the stock market, as the S&P 500 posted a 33.07% total return in 2019. The clients who participated in the equity markets, with part of all of their portfolio, were rewarded with above-average returns. Although the company focuses on service to its clients, it enjoyed a great year of performance.
The company continues to increase business efficiencies by using the latest technology, software programs and using ClientWorks, proprietary product that is a state-of-the-art business tool that allows the company to manage client relationships.
Also, with the many changes to the IRS tax code, Social Security regulations and industry standards, we find our team up to the challenge of adapting to these changes and implementing strategies for our clients to take advantage of the changes.
Kabler/Thomas continues to strive to meet the clients expectations in providing quality service, with sound financial advice.
The company’s broker-dealer, LPL Financial, has invested more than $30 million in providing financial advisers with the best in class technology in the industry. This technology will help us better serve our clients.
-----
Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C.
Located: 334 Budfield St., Suite 180, Johnstown.
Leadership: Brenda A. Pawlowski, shareholder, and Kimberly A. Dorchak, shareholder.
Employment: There are 12 employees, down by one in 2018, with plans to hire this year.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C., provides a wide range of accounting services including tax and advisory services, accounting and auditing services, specializing in local government and nonprofit organizations. The firm serves in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Bedford and Clearfield counties.
The firm’s client-base continued to increase in 2019 due primarily to client and peer referrals. Kotzan CPA & Associates continued to enhance its technology and information security efforts in 2019 with network server upgrades.
Kotzan CPA & Associates promotes personal, professional and timely client service for a reasonable cost. The business is continuously improving efficiencies with the use of technology and shares information and educates clients and the general public by hosting educational seminars and speaking at various community events on topics ranging from issues facing local government and nonprofit organizations to personal tax planning.
Accomplishments in 2019 included the company certified as a Women Business Enterprise by The Allegheny County Department of M/W/DBE, a certifying participant in the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program.
Technology has affected every aspect of the company. The most significant impact has been improved efficiencies in all services we provide. Wireless networks and a terminal server have afforded them the opportunity to work remotely with the same productivity and efficiency we have in the office.
The firm’s tax practice is largely paperless, and we expect to move in this direction in other aspects of its business going forward.
The optimism for our region is that we are fortunate to live and work in a community that offers so many opportunities for affordable housing, gainful employment, and recreation. During the past five to seven years we have witnessed revitalized efforts to promote our region, attract new businesses, eliminate blight and develop our area’s parks and trails. These efforts have encouraged us and strengthened our optimism for the future of our region.
The change we hope to see is the reduction of the brain drain from our area. Let’s work together to promote our region to our young people. As business owners, we hope that young professionals will recognize all our community has to offer and choose to stay in/return to the area to build their families and careers.
-----
MASSolutions Inc.
Located: 160 Jari Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: David M. Mastovich, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 14 employees, up by two from 2018. There are plans to hire two to four in 2020.
History: Established in 2002.
General: MASSolutions is the world’s only No BS marketing firm. There are five reasons why companies become BS Marketers but only one firm that will identify and eliminate each one for your business through our trademarked No BS Go To Market System which includes:
• The Brand Analyzer – learn what your customers and others really think about you and your brand.
• The 4-5-6 Segmentation Model – leverage target market segmentation to drive your positioning and branding strategy.
• Big Idea Advantage – define your why, your reason for being and your customers’ why, their reason for buying to develop your Big Idea, the essence of your brand and story telling.
• The Marketing ROI Solution – combine the art and science of marketing to uncover ideas and strategies that drive measurable results
• The 100-Day Activation planner – execution of your strategy is critical to avoid “the black hole of marketing” where nothing seems to get done on time or on budget.
MASSolutions serves Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas and Southern California. We also serve various cities in between and across the United States.
MASSolutions has experienced double-digit growth for 14 consecutive years.
MASSolutions’ Pittsburgh headquarters underwent both expansion and renovations over the past three years, and now occupies parts of two floors in its Gateway Towers location. The upgraded office, known as the MASSolutions Lair, has a fully functioning podcast recording studio where the “No BS Marketing Show” is recorded weekly. There is an intentionally designed creative space for marketing strategy and ideation as we help our clients achieve marketing success.
MASSolutions’ office in the JARI Center for Business Development meets the needs of clients in the Johnstown region as well as throughout Cambria, Blair, Bedford, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
With MASSolutions’ expansion across the U.S., we have added offices in Chicago and in Long Beach, California.
MASSolutions expanded its client base throughout the United States.
MASSolutions developed a proprietary Go-To Marketing System to assist clients with growth through marketing.
In addition to his podcast, Mastovich increased the number of speaking engagements and public appearances in 2019 as a thought leader sharing his expertise on the national stage through keynotes and workshops. He’s been a guest on media outlets across the country.
MASSolutions continues to evolve products and processes to meet the client needs. After years of tweaking, we have developed our Client Project Manager (CPM) model. This optimizes the client experience while focusing on driving to project completion.
MASSolutions consistently implements the latest technology available to support our clients’ needs. We utilize market research to help our clients improve their bottom line.
In the four years and more than 300 podcasts since Mastovich introduced the “No BS Marketing Show” in 2015, the podcast’s impact has grown. Mastovich offers unique and actionable insights that help individuals with personal and professional growth while offering strategies that lead companies to both top and bottom line growth. The podcast is recorded from the MASSolutions studio in downtown Pittsburgh as well as through remote podcasting.
-----
Nulton Aviation Services Inc.
Located: 469 Airport Road, Johnstown.
Leadership: Corbin C. Nulton, CEO.
Employment: There are 20 employees, up by five in 2018. There are plans to hire two more in 2020.
History: Established in 2015.
General: Nulton Aviation Services provides aviation, flight training, aircraft maintenance, aircraft fueling and charter service. The company serves the Johnstown area. Revenue increased by 6%.
Nulton Aviation Services expanded and acquired new contracts. The company demonstrates the value and cost-effectiveness of moving to the Johnstown Airfield. The company also established a charter service.
Technology created some challenges in aviation, but overall will improve the efficiency and compliance.
-----
Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center, P.C.
Located: 214 College Park Plaza, Johnstown.
Leadership: Larry J. Nulton, CEO.
Employment: There are 450 employees, up by 40 from 2018. There are plans to hire 20 more in 2020.
History: Established in 1995.
General: Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center provides health care in psychiatric and mental health and serves in Pennsylvania. Revenue increased by 18%. Accomplishments included improving the quality of care. Technology has improved efficiency and billing.
-----
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
Located: 101 Community College Way, Johnstown, with educational facilities in downtown Johnstown, Ebensburg, Blair County, Huntingdon County and Somerset County.
Leadership: Steve Nunez, president, and 16-member board of trustees.
Employment: There are 232 employees, down by seven from 2018.
History: Established in 1993.
General: Penn Highlands offers more than 40 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to individuals across the Alleghenies and Laurel Highlands. Penn Highlands has a variety of programs across seven areas of study: business and communication, computer information sciences, education, liberal arts, health professions, social sciences and criminal justice, and technical and professional studies.
Pennsylvania Highlands works closely with area industry leaders to ensure we are providing solutions to their workforce needs. Career and employer services at Penn Highlands include complimentary online job posting services, an annual company listing in Career Services Guide, on-site campus visits and an annual job and internship fair.
The college works with local school districts and other organizations to offer information sessions that assist students and parents in preparing for college.
Pennsylvania Highland Community College services the Alleghenies and Laurel Highlands regions: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties; however, with various dual-enrollment options and the college’s online campus, the college can serve individuals outside of its main service region.
When comparing fall 2019 with fall 2018, core credits enrolled had a small decline, yielding a slight 1% decrease. However, when comparing spring 2019 with spring 2018, core credits enrolled had a slight increase.
This year is going to be an exciting year for Penn Highlands Community College. The college is celebrating its 25th anniversary with various community events and a gala to be held on June 5 at the St. Casimir Cultural Center. Our new president, Steve Nunez, is leading the college with new energy and ideas. The president will be collaborating with existing community partners while looking to tap into new ones in order to push the mission of the school forward for many years to come.
In addition to new leadership, Penn Highlands will be offering four new degrees and one new certificate program in the fall: medical coding and billing A.A.S. degree, marketing management A.A.S. degree, social service assistant A.A.S. degree, sustainable hydroponic agriculture and rural entrepreneurship A.A.S. degree, and direct support professional certificate.
Penn Highlands Community College has moved forward technologically in the past three years and will continue to find innovative and meaningful ways to bring technology to the forefront of each student’s learning experience.
Penn Highlands recently updated the student cyber lounge to include gaming and conversation tables in a modern relaxed atmosphere. Our learning management system, Schoology, is consistently being updated to be hosted in the cloud which will avoid timely consuming and costly data back-ups. We are currently utilizing a point to point ZOOM conferencing system which will allow for multi-campus counseling services, admissions assistance and tutoring alternatives. Finally, all students, faculty, and staff have been updated with the newest release of the Microsoft 365 system, which expands the toolset of both students and staff with additional cloud-based sharing opportunities for seamless collaboration and learning.
This year, Penn Highlands plans to update all financial aid software, which will automate the entire financial aid process while eliminating hours of tedious paperwork. Our award packaging will now be in the hands of potential students faster while allowing our staff to spend more time recruiting and helping existing students.
-----
Prime Design Solutions Inc.
Located: 514 Coleman Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Brian M. Law, president.
Employment: There are five employees. The company is looking for a graphic designer to join the sister company, Innovative Tomato.
History: Established in 2015.
General: Prime Design Solutions is a full-service marketing agency. The company specializes in marketing strategy, website design and development, corporate identity packages, and the design and production of marketing materials and printed collateral.
By partnering with its sister company, Innovative Tomato, Prime Design is able to offer video and motion graphics, digital advertising and app development.
The majority of the company’s clients are businesses in the general region of Pittsburgh to State College. Due to the portability of the company’s services, they have clients across a larger region and even nationwide.
In 2019, Prime Design Solutions’ sales were up by 10.9%.
The Crafter Companions apps developed by the sister company, Innovative Tomato, gains a toehold in that market and are excited to see its continued growth.
Prime Design Solutions has an increasing number of retainer clients who bring us on as their marketing department. These long-term relationships allow us to serve clients more effectively, and the continuity is good for our business.
Accomplishments in 2019 include continuing to expand the client list across the wider region in Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties, in addition to Cambria County.
The digital revolution means that specialized computer and video equipment has become more and more affordable and accessible for a firm our size. This means we can take advantage of the latest technology so our products and services are better than ever.
Prime Design is located in Moxham for a reason – we wanted to be part of reviving this neighborhood.
-----
RE/MAX Team, Realtors
Located: 2450 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Suzette Colvin, broker/owner, and Bob Colvin, associate broker/owner.
Employment: There are 13 Pennsylvania licensed agents.
History: Established in December 1999.
General: RE/MAX Team, Realtors, is a full-service real estate agency; member of national, state and local Realtor associations. Agents provide designated listing and buyer agent services, tenant-finding service and property management, and multi-media marketing exposure and modern technology for a smooth transaction for the consumer. It serves Cambria and Somerset multiple listing service and surrounding areas.
Total closed transactions increased as reported to Cambria-Somerset multiple listing service, 27% with 462 closed sides; 24% increase in volume to $45,095,742; 19% increase to 17.87% of total transactions market share; 42% increase of closed agent commissions.
Paula Kuzma, an experienced real estate agent, joined the Bob Colvin team, as a designated listing agency, listing properties and representing area sellers. Michael Zamias, joined the office in September, representing both sellers and buyers, as well as an increased social marketing presence. Overall, remodel of sales office, located in The Young American Furniture Building, to include a modern, open atmosphere, interactive displays and welcoming/conference center.
Agents continue to expand their education to keep abreast of the ever-changing real estate market environment. RE/MAX LLC has acquired tech company, BOOJ, creating an integrated CRM, website and app platform for all agents. Increased social presence and marketing along with growing the hashtag #LiveLoveJohnstown for the community and office.
Bob Colvin was elected to a three-year term on the Cambria Regional Chamber board of directors; and Suzette Colvin and Toni Skone continued their appointment to the PA Association of REALTORS Professional Standard Co-op committee. RE/MAX Team office named as a Children’s Miracle Network office with agent contributions since 2006 surpassing $70,000, and Bob Colvin, Jeff Nider and Suzette Colvin were named Miracle agents for yearly contributions of more than $500. RE/MAX Team office listing/selling agents averaged 72 closed transactions each, with a total of closed transactions reported to RE/MAX LLC, of 505 closed sides/ $50,277,642 closed volume.
Technology platforms continue to enhance the portability for consumers to search for properties and transact real estate business. Consumers are continuing to begin their home search with their smart devices, and RE/MAX agents can assist the consumer faster with their own RE/MAX app technology and AI will continue to increase the tools of the real estate agent to better serve the consumer.
-----
Richland Cemetery Association
Located: 1257 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Roger A. Luther, manager and vice president.
Employment: There are six employees, with plans to hire three or four in 2020. Employees are added during the summer months for mowing and trimming.
History: Established in 1851.
General: Richland Cemetery Association is a full-service cemetery with in-ground, mausoleum crypts and cremation services. It serves in the Greater Johnstown and Windber area. The sales were up by 14%. Richland Cemetery opened a new section called Scattering Garden for cremation burials. The cemetery has added new services and keeps its charges steady.
Accomplishments in 2019 included adding the new Scattering Garden and significant increase in sales of lots and mausoleum crypts.
-----
RNDT Inc.
Located: 228 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Jimma L. Raco, president.
Employment: There are 33 employees, down by four from 2018. There are plans to hire three to five employees.
History: Established in 2002.
General: RNDT Inc. provides nondestructive testing services to all industries. The business offers industrial testing such as radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, ultrasonic and visual. RNDT also offers positive material identification and certified welding inspector services.
RNDT provides services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. Sales are up by 15%.
The business remodeled its lab darkroom and a new hardness testing machine and film processor were purchased.
To make the business more productive, it offers the option to digitize film for those customers who prefer it. During 2019, several of our technicians achieved the status of certified welding inspector issued by the American Welding Society.
Accomplishments in 2019 include RNDT being featured in the business section of the newspaper for entrepreneurship. The president of the company was featured in the Top 50 Women in Business. RNDT also revamped its logo and partnered with Swanny’s Athletic Apparel to promote breast cancer awareness.
-----
Salon Vizions Inc.
Located: 1758 Lyter Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: John Vizza, president; Kathleen Vizza, vice president; and Tammy Hale, manager.
Employment: There are 23 employees, up by one from 2018. There are plans to hire one or two more stylists in 2020.
History: Established in 1990.
General: Salon Vizions is a hair salon near the Westwood Plaza. It is celebrating 30 years in business. Salon Vizions uses the Aveda and Redken products to bring you the finest services and hair products in a clean, friendly and professional environment.
From women’s hair and guy cuts to manicures, pedicures, waxing services, facials, make-up and eyelash extensions, we can serve your many needs to look better and feel great. Salon Vizionz serves in Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties and the surrounding areas. Revenue increased in 2019.
In 2019, Salon Vizions had a major face-lift – from changing colors to changing the overall look. The Salon Vizions stylists also attended several classes regarding developing their expertise in lifting hair color, balayage and trendy cuts.
In 2019, the business continued to add products to the newest line, Aveda – which concentrates not only on healthy hair and skin, but also focuses on mind, body and spirit well-being and greater balance.
Redken also continues to expand its line and brings new technology in order to lift the hair into the blond colors and the reddish eye-catching colors.
The salon continues to promote its newest service, Novalash, eyelash extensions that normally last as long as the natural eyelash. A certified Novalash technician who attended the Novalash School is on staff.
Salon Vizions added waxing for men – full or partial ear, eyebrows and nose.
In 2019, Salon Vizions was involved in local community efforts – teaching a men’s cutting class and waxing at Johnstown High School Cosmetology and holding a basket party to raise funds for the Greater Johnstown High School School to Work Life scholarship program. The company also supported the Women’s Help Center by collecting supplies such as clothing, beauty supplies and other items requested, raised funds for the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, and partnered with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to bring awareness to the cause.
The stylists keep current on the most recent styles, skills and techniques by attending training classes. In 2019, they focused on trendy haircutting for women and on hair coloring using the balayage techniques and free-hand color techniques.
We love our region. Our area is a wonderful place with friendly, caring and loving people. We have a wonderful family at Salon Vizions and we think the world of our customers.
-----
USSCO Federal Credit Union
Located: 532 Oakridge Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Todd L. Cover, chief executive officer.
Employment: There are 39 employees, down by one in 2018, with plans to hire several employees.
History: Established in 1958.
General: USSCO Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses. Since USSCO is owned and managed by members, all earnings stay local to add and improve services, offer the most competitive rates – higher savings and everyday lower loan and credit card rates, and fast loan approvals – without adding fees for every transaction. Electronic services include online banking/bill pay and mobile banking with mobile check deposit.
Small business services include no-account analysis, no-fee business checking; business credit cards; commercial mortgage financing; commercial vehicle financing; and equipment financing.
Professional services from USSCO’s Strategic Partners include health insurance, commercial/individual insurance, next-day funding merchant processing, mortgages, payroll services and financial planning solutions.
There are four community offices – in Richland, Moxham, Somerset and Ebensburg.
USSCO had a strong year with a net income of $1.040 million on assets of $123.423 million – a .85 return on assets, a strong number compared to peers.
USSCO had one top strategic goal for 2019 – strengthening their infrastructure and fully integrating the JSTC merger.
Some highlights of USSCO’s success implementing this goal include hiring Mindy Rok as controller and promoting her to chief financial officer; installing new ATMs at all offices; modernizing the website’s look and feel and upgrading Americans with Disabilities Act compliance to ensure everyone has full access; installing a new CISCO phone system; updating routers and switches to the latest hardware and technology; upgrading pay scales, job descriptions and HR policies/procedures to streamline and enhance the culture.
USSCO continues to improve its infrastructure and organization, emphasizing the outstanding member service that separates them in the marketplace.
The credit union continues to reach out to consumers whose banks are closing offices or reducing hours who don’t realize they can easily join USSCO as a Friend of the Cambria County Public Library. USSCO pays the membership fee and donates it to the library to help them acquire new books, provide computer/internet access and other essential programs and services that support and enrich the community. During the past several years, USSCO donated more than $20,000 to the library.
USSCO was recognized as one of 2019’s Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in America by DepositAccounts.com, ranked in the top 25, and is proud to be named Simply the Best Credit Union in the Johnstown area for the second year in a row and Somerset’s Best Credit Union for the fourth time.
USSCO continues to increase membership. At the end of 2019, it had 14,635 members – the area’s largest full service credit union.
Total assets increased from $121 million in 2018 to $123 million in 2019. The balance sheet remains very strong, with a capital ratio of 12.72 compared to 12.10 in 2018, significantly above regulatory minimums.
USSCO continues to pursue technology to remain competitive, relevant, and meet changing membership demands.
USSCO continues to be optimistic about the current marketplace. It sees sustained, manageable future growth, while gaining a larger market share through continued outreach and education efforts to increase current members’ share of wallet and attract new members.
USSCO wants to be its members’ primary financial partner.
-----
Wessel & Co.
Located: 215 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Joel Valentine, CEO.
Employment: There are 50 employees, up by four in 2018, with plans to hire five more.
History: Established in 1958.
General: Wessel & Co. provides accounting and business advisory services in western and central Pennsylvania. The business had a 5% growth in 2019.
The business was nominated as a Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the 12th consecutive year. The business is more productive by investing in training programs throughout the entire company. It also is utilizing the most current software to perform all engagements as efficiently and securely as possible.
Accomplishments in 2019 included finalizing a renovation project; expansion of specialty services related to research and development credits; state and local taxes; business valuations; fraud; succession and estate planning; added two new shareholders; and implementing two major software upgrades.
Technology has allowed Wessel & Co. to more efficiently serve clients while allowing the staff to focus on adding value to the client’s operation and bottom line.
