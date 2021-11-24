BOSWELL, Pa. – As a row of cars and trucks pulled up with open trunks, Ben Tawney and a crew of volunteers were ready, carrying boxes packed with produce and plump holiday turkeys.
And there was plenty more where that came from – 450 boxes were stacked inside Somerset County Mobile Food Bank's tractor-trailer for area families – and their dinner tables – this Thanksgiving season, according to Tawney, the program's director.
Across the region, Tawney and fellow food bank operators have seen their food lines fall off compared to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic ago.
But it's what is growing – food prices – that has them a bit concerned.
"Right now, we're doing fine. We've got plenty of food for people," he said. "But when food prices go up, the budget we have to work with doesn't. It's that uncertainty that we worry about."
That doesn't just apply to Tawney's food bank, which crisscrosses Somerset County on select dates every month bringing food to communities that need it.
Larger, regional providers – the food banks that supply local pantries – are also hoping to see supply chain issues ease in the coming months.
Cities feel pinch
For some urban areas across the nation, it's already too late.
In recent weeks, food banks in California, Dallas and New York reported they were forced to give away chickens this month because turkeys were in short supply or too expensive.
One Colorado pantry reported that the donation cost of turkeys in their region was $15 per pound – about 15 times higher than the price point most Greater Johnstown stores advertised last week.
In the high-cost San Francisco Bay area, the Alameda County Community Food Bank reported that it was spending an extra $60,000 a month on food – and $1 million total to distribute 4.5 million pounds of product.
The bill was a quarter of that size before the pandemic, operators told the Associated Press.
Still, that doesn't mean people in Cambria and Somerset counties aren't feeling the pain of higher prices.
'Glad to have help'
Stuck without a running car over the holidays, Hazel McClintock walked to last week's drive-through Somerset County delivery.
She pushed a small metal cart a few blocks up the street for the pick up her allotment of fruit, vegetables and meat during the food bank's Boswell visit.
She said her needs have only grown as grocery prices have spiked.
"Hamburger, juice – basically everything in plastic – it's all more expensive now at the store," she said.
Donna Reckner, a retiree living in Jenners, said she receives support through Pennsylvania's SNAP Program. But even the food assistance she receives on her ACCESS Card each month isn't enough to cover her monthly grocery bill, she said.
"Prices – especially meat – have gone up so much," she said, while sitting in line inside her sedan. "I'm so glad to have this (help)."
Wayne Gump, of Indian Lake, said there's no question there's "a great need" for support in the area.
He started volunteering with Somerset County Mobile Food Bank a year ago – and said he hasn't forgotten there was a time when his family was the one that needed help.
Back in the 1980s, when a string of Somerset County mines closed, he found himself out of work and turning to the state's social service net for support.
"I understand what it's like," Gump said. "But I never imagined in my wildest dreams, that a virus would shut down the world like this."
'Here to help'
Tawney said he's worried there are people in the region going hungry who don't realize they qualify for the food bank's program.
A family of four, for example, can earn up to $39,750 and still receive support, he said.
"We want people to know we're here to help," Tanwey said.
The Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank surveys recipients to spot trends in why they are seeking, although it's too soon to tell if there's a surge in people seeking extra help because of grocery prices.
But there are concerns "food insecurity" is a bigger issue than it might appear in this part of the state, according to the nonprofit's vice president of marketing, Brian Gulish.
"Food insecurity," Gulish said, "means there's food at home, but a parent might be skipping a meal so that the kids can eat."
The Pittsburgh nonprofit serves pantries and mobile food banks across an 11-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland.
And right now, he said, the shelves and freezers are full inside its 125,000-square-foot warehouse – a space that compares to the average Target department store.
'It's that uncertainty'
But that doesn't mean the regional nonprofit doesn't have it's own concerns.
Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank has seen the per-pound price for food it buys jump by 29% over the past year – a pace that cannot continue, he said.
Fortunately, the nonprofit has been able to handle it – so far.
Donations from the community have also remained strong through the pandemic.
"We've doubled our individual donor base over the past 18 months," he said, noting that people and companies recognize western Pennsylvania's plight and have reached out to help.
Local businesses often deliver truckloads of goods to support the region's needs – enabling Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank to continue providing an average of five meals for every dollar donated, he said.
"The concern, is if this continues," he said, noting future donations aren't guaranteed to stay this high.
That's what has Tawney uneasy.
With COVID-19 still present, there's no way to predict what could happen next.
"With the prices the way they are," he said, "It's that uncertainty that has us a little bit worried."
'Do whatever we can'
For now, little has changed at locations such as Moxham Food Pantry.
Shipments are arriving full and on schedule, although orders aren't always as complete as they might have been a year ago, coordinator Rich Lobb said.
"Right now, if I order 10 cases of corn, I might get five cases or corn and five cases of green beans," he said. "We're seeing more substitutions. But volume is good. And we are able to make sure people have the food they need."
Food banks and pantries are adapting, Tawney said.
This year, when Somerset County Mobile Food Bank receives a bulk offer on items it uses, volunteers jump on the opportunity if they have room to store the surplus, he said.
The frozen turkeys his volunteers handed out last week were accepted into their stockpile "months ago," he said.
And while grapes and apples inside last week's boxes were provided by Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Somerset's mobile bank has worked to increase its own supplies in recent years by growing its own potatoes at Laurel Vista farm in Somerset Township.
"We do whatever we can to keep costs down," he said.
And for now, they are also doing whatever they can to let people know there's plenty of food for those who need it, Somerset County Mobile Food Bank member Greg Will said.
"Times are tough," he said. "But we're here to support people.
"Rain, snow or sleet, we're going to be back every month like we always do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.