Keil Gentry, Marine Corps University vice president for business affairs, sat down with Dave Sutor and Thomas Slusser of The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., to discuss the Battle of Iwo Jima and the role of Johnstown's Michael Strank in the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi, a moment captured in a famous photograph by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press.
Click here to watch a video report from that interview.
