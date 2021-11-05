Mount Aloysius College in Cresson is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Perspective students and their parents are invited for a tour around campus and a chance to meet faculty and chat with admissions counselors.
Additionally, visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and receive free college gear.
To register for the open house, email admissions@mtaloy.edu, visit www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 814-886-6383.
