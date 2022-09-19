CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College has been recognized by ModernThink as one of the Great Colleges to Work For this year.
The Cresson-based institution is listed as having an exceptional workplace.
That’s based on rankings in pride, mission and confidence in senior leadership.
There were 46 four-year-schools in the country that received this designation in 2022.
“We’re extremely proud to receive this recognition from ModernThink,” college President John McKeegan said. “I am constantly inspired by the passion that Mount Aloysius employees have for the college, our students and our mission. This success is impacting everything at the college, as evidenced by our 9% growth in new student enrollment on the first day of classes this year.”
According to a release, mission and pride recognition is given to schools where employees “have a high understanding of the institution’s mission and how their jobs affect the mission, as well as pride in the institution and the willingness to recommend the institution to job seekers.
Additionally, having confidence in senior leadership is based on the expressed belief of employees in the senior member’s credibility and capabilities.
Colleges and universities assessed for this honor are done so in two steps.
The first is a survey sent to staff and faculty asking them to rank various aspects of the school and the second is a questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace practices and policies.
More than 200 universities and colleges participated in the Great Colleges to Work For program this year.
Mount Aloysius will be featured in a special insert of the September edition of The Chronicle of High Education.
For a full list of awardees, visit greatcollegesprogram.com/list.
