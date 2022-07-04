CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College is now accepting nominations for the inaugural class of the Athletic Hall of Fame, which will honor former student athletes that have excelled on the field and in their communities.
All applicants will be considered by a committee that will determine entrance into the Hall, located in McLanahan Plaza on the second floor of the Athletic, Convocation, and Wellness Center.
Recipients will be inducted Oct. 7-9 at this year’s Alumni and Homecoming Weekend.
For more information or to nominate a Mountie athlete, visit mountieathletics.com and click the the support tab.
