Youngsters at Forest Hills Elementary School, working with band and music teacher Jake Kearney, created tributes for Mother's Day – singing "I Love My Mommy" or filling out an "All About My Mom" sheet.
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 4:30 pm
Youngsters at Forest Hills Elementary School, working with band and music teacher Jake Kearney, created tributes for Mother's Day – singing "I Love My Mommy" or filling out an "All About My Mom" sheet.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
[mdash] William (Bill) L., December 02, 1944 - May 02, 2020 of Arizona. Survived by his wife Judith A. (Amos) Leverknight, married March 22, 1980. Children Jeffrey and Wendy Leverknight. Arrangements where handled by Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler, AZ
Winifred I. "Winnie", 83, Armagh. Passed away at home May 7, 2020. Complete obituary and online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.