JOHNSTOWN, PA. – For the fourth time this week, COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania surpassed 2,000 new instances per day, according to state Department of Health data.
Daily numbers hadn’t reached that amount since February.
The commonwealth added 2,248 cases of the disease on Friday and 22 deaths.
There are now 2,817,766 instances of COVID-19 and 44,663 fatalities.
In the local eight-county region, Westmoreland and Centre counties led the Friday additions with 42 and 35 cases, respectively.
Cambria County logged 14 more cases; Somerset County, seven; Bedford County, three; Blair County, six; Indiana County, seven; and Clearfield County, five.
Blair and Cambria counties also added one death each.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows cases continue to trend upward across the country, with hospitalizations now doing the same and deaths on the rise.
There are nearly 300 more hospitalizations for the past seven days of April 20-26, compared to the previous week of April 13-19.
That’s an 18.5% increase, the CDC information shows.
Community transmission rates throughout Pennsylvania and much of the U.S. remain low.
To date, more than 219 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and roughly 100 million have received their first booster.
In Pennsylvania, between 7.4 million residents are fully inoculated, with 3.4 million opting for the first booster shot.
