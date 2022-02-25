Most Americans can set their masks aside and venture into indoor crowded spaces thanks to new guidelines issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
It classifies counties by risk: low-risk, medium-risk and high-risk counties.
Friday’s map shows Cambria County as high-risk, meaning masks are still recommended for indoor gatherings.
Bedford, Clearfield and Centre Counties were also high-risk, while Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties were medium-risk.
Westmoreland County is the only low-risk county in the eight-county region.
Since so many stopped using their masks before the new guidance, CDC officials acknowledge it won’t change much, but Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California-Irvine said it will help when the next wave of infection – a likelihood in the fall or winter – starts threatening hospital capacity again.
The CDC’s changes came in response to new guidance from the World Health Organization. Earlier Friday, Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced the state’s response to the pandemic was entering a new phase, moving from the pandemic phase to the endemic phase.
She explained the transition was made possible by Pennsylvanians doing their part to reduce the virus spread: getting fully vaccinated and taking precautions to protect their families.
The new phase will emphasize citizens educating themselves on the risk and knowing the risk in their communities.
Meanwhile, the health department will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situations and respond to small surges.
Friday’s update from the health department showed 34 new cases in Cambria, 13 in Somerset, five in Bedford, 18 in Blair, 10 in Indiana, six in Clearfield, 30 in Centre and 25 in Westmoreland.
Cambria, Blair and Indiana each had two new deaths, Westmoreland had three and Clearfield and Centre each had one death.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
