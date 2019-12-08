Morgainz Fitness will host an open house from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at its new 201 Georgian Place location in Somerset.
The event is free and open to the public.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with the owners, trainers and instructors, and speak with professionals from Highland Chiropractic.
Refreshments and wine samples will be available and provided by Vin De Matrix Winery.
Call 814-443-3230 for more information about this event.
