When Westmont Hilltop parent April Clawson found out more than 100 students would have to quarantine in the district because of close contact with those who've tested positive for COVID-19, she said her heart went out to them.
"Having just gotten off of a quarantine, I really feel for everybody involved," Clawson said.
Her daughter was initially marked as an affected student, but due to her recent recovery from the disease, she didn't have to stay home from school.
Parents in the district received correspondence from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell on Monday about COVID-19 instances in the district.
"We had a few cases that happened inside of the (high) school," he said. "We followed the Department of Health (guidance) and had some necessary quarantines."
Most of the students involved are from the high school, but there are a few from the elementary.
There are no anticipated changes to the instructional model at Westmont, but some schedule adjustments have been made.
According to the letter from Mitchell, after-school activities and physical education classes at the high school were changed in order to "minimize the potential of student exposure."
"We’re just taking it as it comes – making sure our kids are safe and dealing with it," he said.
Overall, Clawson said she thinks the district has done well managing the virus.
"I think they’ve done a great job," she said. "I don’t have any complaints from that aspect. The school has done the best they can with the knowledge they have."
But the mother of four – her oldest a junior – doesn't agree with the district's decision to sequester the students.
"I don’t know what the answers are but I just think these quarantines are detrimental," Clawson said.
Dawn Andolina, another Westmont parent whose daughter is in quarantine, disagrees.
"I think it is what needs to be done," Andolina said.
However, she added that the district could have done a better job communicating some aspects of the situation to parents.
Her daughter's in the school musical, and there was some confusion about whether she'd miss it or if the play was rescheduled, Andolina said.
It was later confirmed to be postponed.
Aside from that, she's been pleased with Westmont's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For the most part, they've done a fair job," Andolina said.
Mitchell said the affected students are on a 10-day quarantine and will have the option to return to class April 13.
School officials are asking parents to monitor their children and keep them home if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.