SOUTH FORK , Pa. – Mayors of two communities in the path of a rumored dam breach spent Wednesday reassuring residents while coordinating evacuations and public safety measures.
South Fork Mayor Todd Russell and Summerhill Mayor Eric Miller knew Wilmore Dam had not failed, but was near capacity Wednesday as false or misleading reports swept through the area from social media and even some mainstream outlets.
“There was so much misinformation,” Russell said. “I think it scared the crap out of a lot of people who were not informed.”
“Misinformation: That was the biggest problem,” Miller said. “Between the news media outlets and social media, there was no way to control it.”
Despite the frightening reports, there was no widespread panic, the mayors said.
Following orders from emergency management, volunteer firefighters went from door to door in affected areas of the two boroughs. Police and ambulance personnel also joined in the evacuation effort, Miller said. Residents were offered options to find shelter on their own or go to the shelter at Forest Hills High School.
“We said, ‘We can get you there, or you can get in your car and go,’ ” Miller said.
If residents insisted on staying in their residence, the firefighters recorded the address, names and number of occupants remaining. Ambulances transported some to staging areas and then transferred to buses supplied by CamTran and Forest Hills.
“Most residents did leave and evacuate,” Miller said.
The largest single evacuation involved residents at the Welcome Home assisted living facility, 316 Main St., South Fork.
“There was some apprehension and fear, like you’d expect there would be any time you’re asked to leave your home in a hurry,” Miller said.
The “abundance of caution” behind the evacuation order may have been more abundant than necessary, Russell said.
“There were streets being evacuated that the 1889 flood didn’t get up to,” Russell said.
While Wednesday’s situation inevitably brought back memories of the 1977 flood, Russell said it was very different.
“In 1977, there was so much lightning, you saw what was going on,” he said.
At one point, he heard something that took him back to that previous flood.
“It sounds like it, but it’s just a train,” he remembers thinking.
Then another, reassuring thought came to him: “Why are the trains still running? There is no way, if it’s that close to the dam, Norfolk Southern still has trains going toward Wilmore.”
Miller, who is also manager of Forest Hills EMS, said municipal leaders and emergency response organizations will schedule a meeting.
“We will sit down and have a critique of the event,” he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
