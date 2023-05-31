WINDBER, Pa. – Miller's Martial Arts is holding a grand opening event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will take place at the more than 4,500 square-foot facility, 915 Graham Ave.
There will be a prize wheel, basket raffle to benefit the Windber Volunteer Fire Department and Somerset County Humane Society, free trial lessons and more.
Miller's is now accepting new, former and transfer students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.