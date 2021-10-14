As you may have heard, this year the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies passed a longtime goal of reaching $100 million in total assets – $101,635,551 at the end of our fiscal year this June.
We’ve celebrated this achievement as a point of pride for our entire region, not just for our team here at CFA.
We’ve talked about how it shows the resilience our community has always drawn from, and how it helps create a pathway toward a brighter future for generations to come.
We’ve talked about how it represents the generosity of more than 31,000 individuals who have made gifts big and small. Because of these donors, CFA has been able to help create a better quality of life for our region, transform our neighborhoods, feed and uplift families and kids in need, get preschoolers off to a strong start, lend a hand to college and trade school students, and so much more. We have tried to lean into the way this milestone accomplishment demonstrates the power of an engaged community of people who care about one another.
Now we’re ready to show you the numbers.
CFA’s 2021 annual report is now available at cfalleghenies.org/about. There, you can find our financial information for the past fiscal year, from assets and expenses breakdowns to complete lists of donors, grants and grantees.
We’ve also included some historical information, such as our 31-year gift and grant figures, as well as our statements of activities and financial position for fiscal year 2021.
We promise we’re not trying to bore you with numbers and charts.
Transparency has always been important to us, and we want to make sure that priority stays front and center as we grow. A critical piece of that is making our financial information available to anyone who wants to see how we are putting donors’ resources to work.
We want to make sure we’re clearly presenting our financials as well as our impact.
To that end, you can also find information about some of our newest initiatives, such as our engagement committee, aimed at investing in emerging leaders; stories about progress our community is making; an exciting new launch for the Bedford County Endowments; and another milestone reached by CFA donors this year through the #SomersetCountyGives campaign.
It’s been a landmark year for CFA – with progress in Bedford, Somerset and Cambria counties – and we’re excited to share all of that with you.
Another important achievement for us this year was being recognized with the highest possible rank for transparency, a platinum seal, through GuideStar by Candid, a nationally recognized source of information about more than 1.8 million U.S. charities and nonprofit organizations.
We hope our 2021 annual report further demonstrates our commitment to staying transparent as we work with our community partners and donors to uplift our region today and always.
Mike Kane is president of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.