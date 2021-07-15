I hope you readers squeeze every drop of joy and ray of sunshine out of summer ’21.
I spent the holiday weekend frantically prepping for an apartment inspection. Because our management had the foresight to tightly lock us down, we emerged unscathed by COVID.
Being handicapped, I need a helper. I can’t reach high or bend low.
I can tend my tiny bathroom, filled with grab bars and places to sit. I take Lysol wipes along and stay after I shower, wiping surfaces down. From my “throne,” I can Swiffer the floor with an extender.
Kitchen counters wipe off effortlessly, and I microwave more than “range.” I catch spills immediately. I loathe washing dishes, so I admit that’s gotten away from me more than once.
Two columns ago, I wrote about my strict “quaran-time” diet and exercise program, and my amazing weight loss. To further occupy myself, I set to putting away winter clothes and unpacking the summer duds.
It didn’t take me long to realize many items of each category no longer fit.
I filled cartons for Goodwill, the Women’s Help Center and more. Fortunately, I saved three cartons of skinny stuff, so I didn’t have to buy new, only underwear.
Even as I cheerfully boxed donations, deep in my soul I feared – and still do – an encore, and I remain apprehensive about side effects from a totally new drug. Saturday and Sunday, I labored in a frenzy.
My helper texted that she’d come over Monday afternoon.
I realized we were actually re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic; we would never make the deadline. My apartment looked like a crop duster flew over Montgomery Ward’s stockroom. I clearly bit off more than I could chew.
I opted for damage control.
I planned to leave my antique Duncan Phyphe desk that displayed a marble stand holding glass inkwells, a quill pen, and a mother-of-pearl desk lamp for my friend Janet in my will.
Mom left the desk to me, but I am not the enthusiastic antiquer that she was. Janet lives in a big Tioga Street house and says Duncan is very happy there.
Janet’s hubby and son removed, Duncan, and I resumed my futile effort to “Stepfordize” the apartment, and somewhere near that moment, I collapsed and broke my ankle. My helper put me in my lift chair, and while she continued cleaning, we watched my ankle triple in size and my toes turn black.
After she left, I kept trying to do more, but mostly howled in pain. Tuesday morning our manager called the ambulance.
I was so distraught, I left in my underwear and nightgown with a sweater, my hearing aid and keys. No cell, no walker, no glasses, hair or tooth brush, no dress or shoes to wear home.
ER did a CAT scan (thinking a TIA might have caused my fall), but it was clear. They scanned my ankle, but said it looked fine. It was yellow and as big as Homer Simpson’s arse, and I still couldn’t put weight on it.
They wheeled me to a holding area off-shoot from the ER to await a room. Three staff members worked the entire place.
There were two or three other patients in addition to me.
No aides brought gown or water. Because no ER doctor ordered any meds, I got nothing. I knew I had a UTI – I was taking an antibiotic at home.
No food service – they sent someone to the cafeteria who returned with a plastic covered plate of some salad and bread. I don’t eat bread.
Worst of all, no pillow. (I will never utter a cruel word about the endlessly yammering “pillowman” on TV again.) We rolled a blanket into a ball.
Understaffed? Overcrowded?
Impossible demands made on caregivers?
I arrived at the hospital at 11 a.m. July 6, and moved to a room on Good Sam 6 at 10 p.m. July 7, 35 hours later.
The staff sprung into action.
An IV antibiotic was started; I was cleaned up, got a fresh gown, medical history taken (I carry a list of my meds in my pocket); water pitcher, Kleenex, and wet wipes. and a pillow!
Two, in fact. Sincerely caring and concerned personnel kept watch over me that night.
Over breakfast, a nurse asked what my goal for the day was.
I told her I knew about the UTI prior to admission, but my goal was to learn why my feet weren’t mates.
At noon, two physical therapy ladies helped me hobble to a chair and walk a few steps in agony. The PT session lasted 45 minutes. A friend dropped off a tote bag of necessities ... hearing aid batteries, underwear, etc.
When the doctor made his rounds, he remarked, “Guess you’ll be going home.”
“What? Look at this ankle!” I protested.
“You probably need an X-ray, but it’s 4 p.m. already. You need to file an appeal with Medicare for an extra day.”
X-ray discovered a hairline sprain.
The night of July 8 was peaceful, but Friday 3 to 11 p.m. was absolutely hostile. Most of the ladies ignored and neglected me. They left me on the bedpan for nearly an hour, even though I buzzed every 10 minutes.
A voice on the intercom said, “We’ll be right there.”
Neither the social service lady nor the man on the phone who took the appeal had a problem.
The doctor had even suggested it, and walked out saying, “See ya tomorrow.” There was no bad reflection on the sixth floor or the doctor.
I stopped buzzing. The last aide to “un-pan” me made an aggressive, painful gesture. She threw something from about 10 feet away and hit me in the head. I didn’t buzz again.
A bedside potty was in the corner, and I shimmied down to where I could lean and grab it, and mounted and dismounted it all evening.
When the night shift arrived, the RN asked, “What happened?” Apparently, the staff had documented some of the turmoil.
“I don’t know,” I answered truthfully. A simple appeal for an extra day and one additional PT session certainly didn’t warrant that behavior.
“You should file a grievance,” an aide said.
I put myself in the staff’’s place. They just endured a year of horror, fighting so hard to save lives, to protect themselves and their families. Who knows what was happening with their own families and friends? Did they miss a child’s birthday or a parent’s death? I can’t imagine the degree of stress and anguish they suffered daily.
I will never file any complaint. If her action made that lady feel the least justified and vindicated, God bless her. Keep her employed, and hire 20 more.
Sorry for the drama, dear readers. See you in two weeks.
