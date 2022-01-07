JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After breaking park usage records yet again in 2021, operators of the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area have revamped their website to enable guests to book their own reservations online.
And separately, that group, Summer’s Best 2 Weeks, has established two funds in memory of the late Kenneth Dranzik, who managed the site from its inception through years of expansion and growth.
“Ken poured his life into the recreation area – not just making sure people followed the rules, but also that their needs were being met there when they visited,” said Jason Smith, Summer’s Best 2 Weeks’ property director and a longtime colleague of Dranzik.
Dranzik, 54, died in November due to COVID-19 complications – a sudden loss for those who worked alongside him as well as his family, Smith said.
Smith remembered “Big Ken” as hardworking and loyal, a jack-of-all-trades “and a master of many” who first got involved with the faith-based camp as a volunteer in the 1990s.
Among his family, he leaves behind a son, Ben, who is now a high school junior. Through spotfund.com, a college fund was established last month with a target of $10,000, enabling people to make nontaxable contributions toward his future education. As of Friday, 14 donors had already pledged more than $4,000 in contributions.
Separately, through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, a memorial scholarship was created to provide yearly $1,000 scholarships to a community-minded graduating senior at North Star High School, the family’s home district, or Greensburg Salem High School, Dranzik’s alma mater. The target amount for the fund is $24,000, park officials reported to the Cambria Somerset Authority.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco said: “Ken was there at Quemahoning Family Recreation Area since Day 1 – he was part of that place.”
The CSA owns the Quemahoning Reservoir land that Summer’s Best 2 Weeks operates as Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.
At the Cambria Somerset Authority’s February meeting, the board will consider donating to support the college fund, Greco said.
Website changes
The Quemahoning Family Recreation Area’s web address will remain the same this year, but it’s getting a fresh look that will enable guests to book tent and RV sites, as well as pavilions, online in 2022.
It was a necessary move because of the surge in use the park has seen in recent years – often tying up Summer’s Best 2 Weeks phone lines and making bookings cumbersome.
As of Jan. 17, reservations will be able to be finalized with a few clicks of a button at quefamilyrec.com.
“It’s going to be a lot like booking a hotel or a flight,” Smith said, “and the site is a lot more user-friendly.”
A map of the park enables website visitors to choose the location of their RV site, tent or pavilion.
The phone number for Que bookings will remain for those who aren’t as internet-savvy. That number is 814-233-9512.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.