TIRE HILL, Pa. – The public will get a chance Thursday to weigh in on plans to resurface a long stretch of state Route 403 and address a landslide-prone area near Tire Hill.
The retaining wall needed to rectify the issue will detour motorists to Eisenhower Boulevard during the three- to four-month span, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.
PennDOT will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed project, which involves resurfacing on Route 403 past U.S. 219 near Davidsville.
The project also includes Hooversville and Benson boroughs and Shade and Quemahoning townships, PennDOT officials wrote.
Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said the project has been on their community’s radar for years – in part because slides on Route 403 have continuously washed out part of Route 403 where a number of streams cross at Greenhouse Park.
“There have been a lot of temporary fixes ... but the road keeps breaking away,” he said, “so (repairs) are needed.”
As a main artery through the township from Johnstown, the Route 403 resurfacing also will have an impact, he said.
Plans Thursday will detail the proposed route for traffic, which PennDOT said will use routes 219 and 985 and Eisenhower Boulevard.
The public meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Conemaugh Township building on Tire Hill Road.
Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project, PennDOT officials wrote in a release to media.
The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.
For additional information, contact project manager Jaclyn Himmelwright by phone at 814-696-7171 or by e-mail at jhimmelwri@pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.