JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With COVID-19 continuing to surge across the state and region, masks will be required when classes begin Thursday at Greater Johnstown Schools, Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced Friday.
“Masks will be required when the (Cambria) county transmission rate is substantial or high,” Arcurio wrote in a statement.
“If the transmission rate in our county changes to moderate or low, masks will be optional.
“Masks are required for all students, staff, and visitors on school buses, in schools, district properties, and indoor athletic events.”
The decision was made Friday during an emergency meeting of the school board, she said.
On Friday, Cambria and Centre counties were the only ones in the region with substantial community transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield had high transmission.
With data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, it appears to have put Cambria into the high transmission range.
Cambria added 31 COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report, putting the county’s seven-day case total at 138 cases, or 106 cases for every 100,000 people.
The CDC levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.
Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.
Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.
Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% positivity.
High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.
Pennsylvania added 5,806 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Saturday and Sunday, including one death each in Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
Somerset had 35 new cases, Bedford had 39, Blair had 45, Indiana had 22, Clearfield had 30, Centre had 43 and Westmoreland had 135 additional positives.
Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not update vaccine totals over the weekend, but data posted for 66 counties covered by the state health department shows the department topped 12 million doses, reaching 12,011,819 total vaccine administered with 5,878,859 people now fully vaccinated.
