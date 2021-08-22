JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With COVID-19 continuing to surge across the state and region, masks will be required when classes begin Thursday at Greater Johnstown Schools, Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced Friday.

“Masks will be required when the (Cambria) county transmission rate is substantial or high,” Arcurio wrote in a statement.

“If the transmission rate in our county changes to moderate or low, masks will be optional.

“Masks are required for all students, staff, and visitors on school buses, in schools, district properties, and indoor athletic events.”

The decision was made Friday during an emergency meeting of the school board, she said.

On Friday, Cambria and Centre counties were the only ones in the region with substantial community transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield had high transmission.

With data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, it appears to have put Cambria into the high transmission range.

Cambria added 31 COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report, putting the county’s seven-day case total at 138 cases, or 106 cases for every 100,000 people.

The CDC levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.

Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.

Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% positivity.

High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.

Pennsylvania added 5,806 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Saturday and Sunday, including one death each in Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.

Somerset had 35 new cases, Bedford had 39, Blair had 45, Indiana had 22, Clearfield had 30, Centre had 43 and Westmoreland had 135 additional positives.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not update vaccine totals over the weekend, but data posted for 66 counties covered by the state health department shows the department topped 12 million doses, reaching 12,011,819 total vaccine administered with 5,878,859 people now fully vaccinated. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is the latest COVID-19 information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, including new cases and new deaths recorded since Friday’s update.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 31 1 15,229 11,697 446 343 138 106 130,192
Somerset 35 0 8,330 11,342 219 298 98 133 73,447
Bedford 39 1 4,935 10,305 143 299 87 182 47,888
Blair 45 0 13,853 11,371 346 284 133 109 121829
Indiana 22 0 6,723 7,997 182 216 104 124 84,073
Clearfield 30 1 9,061 11,433 163 206 137 173 79,255
Centre 43 0 17,419 10,727 230 142 133 82 162,385
Westmoreland 135 1 35,844 10,273 790 226 516 148 348,899
Region 380 4 111,394 10,630 2,519 240 1,346 128 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 5,806 17 1,265,540 9,886 28,076 219 17,190 134 12,801,937

