SOMERSET – After Somerset County’s commissioners recognized a protective mask shortage during the early days of the pandemic, a group of more than 200 area residents responded, equipping Somerset County’s front-line responders with 20,000 cotton masks last year.
On Tuesday, the volunteers were honored as “humanitarian” heroes for it.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom presented the Harold W. Wheeler Memorial Humanitarian Award to the county’s three commissioners to accept on behalf of the more than 200 volunteers who stitched together masks last spring.
Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson spearheaded the effort.
“It was great how citizens came to the rescue of our county last year,” he said, handing the board a wooden plaque with “Somerset County Mask Project volunteers” etched into a black metal plate.
Before the pandemic, the presentation was an annual part of the chamber’s annual awards dinner, but that was canceled this year as a safety measure, Aldom said.
While it wasn’t possible to gather the countywide group of people who lent a hand, “we wanted to make sure it didn’t go unnoticed,” he added.
“We all remember last year ... scores of people making masks,” Aldom said, noting his office had a “tub of them.”
Over the span of approximately 10 weeks, the grassroots effort enabled the county to acquire the 26,000 yards of fabric, thread and elastic needed, then sort it out into packets and distribute it to residents from across the county, including church groups and members of the Amish community who were willing to help.
Masks were supplied to local fire and EMS employees as backups across the county.
Nursing home workers and county employees who often spend workdays with the public, such as caseworkers, also received masks.
“Had it not been for these individuals, the volunteers, we would not have been able to protect them,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“Once we put the word out,” she added, “the masks just started coming.”
Dawson said some residents or businesses donated supplies toward the effort and some county workers volunteered time to cut and package the makeshift sewing kits.
“This was probably the largest sewing circle that ever existed in Somerset County,” Tokar-Ickes said, “and we’re very grateful for anyone who had a part in it. We appreciate the Chamber recognizing their hard work.”
