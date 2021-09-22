Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
James L. Adams and Denise J. Cooper, both of Ashville.
Dorshey Scott Slagle and Ashley Lynn Hanlin, both of Johnstown.
Robert Stephen Landgrebe and Katrina Marie Antonucci, both of South Fork.
Wayne M. Pinos Jr. and Dana M. Rein, both of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Brian Risko, Lilly, and Ashley Renae Daley, Altoona.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Shawn Joseph Toth and Tabatha Alexis Smith, both of Johnstown.
Ryan Michael Respet and Ashley Nicole Barry, both of Rockwood.
Christian Joseph Pyle and Ashley Ann Custer, both of Somerset.
Connor Owen Beachy, Friedens, and Sara Elizabeth Walker, Somerset.
Elijah Cameron Henry and Alyssa Marie Garansi, both of Hollsopple.
Craig Allen Saylor and Amy Michelle Miktus, both of Berlin.
Mark Dylan Shaw and Casey Marie Nail, both of Hollsopple.
Quintin Michael Wyandt and September Sunday Guidry, Hooversville.
Charles Vann King III, Somerset, and Lauren Elizabeth Davis, Fairmont, West Virginia.
