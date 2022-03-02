Cambria County

These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:

Wayne Alan Misal, Wrightsville, York County, and Kathleen S. Heinrich, Johnstown.

Giovanni Luna, Johnstown, and Alexandra Nicole Petak, Greensburg.

Shawn D. Stiffer and Rebecca Hoffman, both of Johnstown.

Bradley Joseph Gaudlip and Nicole Lee Miller, both of Johnstown.

Somerset County

These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:

Keith Daniel Burkey, Johnstown, and Jessica Lee Putman, Windber.

Carl Michael Januska and Samantha Lee Beas, both of Somerset.

Travis Lee Glover and Allison Victoria Lawlor, both of Markleton.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you