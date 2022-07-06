Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Joseph Matthew Sepp, Hooversville, and Nellie Pearl Kabler, Johnstown.
Cory Robert Fessler and Courtney Lynne Durica, both of Johnstown.
Anthony Francis Lardien and Kimberly Ann Buchanan, both of Johnstown.
John Thomas Petrosky and Amanda Rae Wacker, both of Johnstown.
David W. Nagle and Belinda O. Nieves, both of Carrolltown.
Cameron John Nulton and Sarah Lynette Fisher, both of Johnstown.
Paddy W. Shade and Jamie M. McCusker, both of Fallentimber.
Taylor William Veney and Jordan Ashley Feliciano, both of Johnstown.
Mitchell A. Hoffman and Anne I. Adams, both of Johnstown.
Tyler M. Lazer and Kara E. Matthews, both of Johnstown.
Mason Paul Neff and Kayla Renee Leventry, both of Johnstown.
Michael Nathan Barzeski and Nina Ann Licastro, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Judd Michael Hoffman and Jennifer Christine Yoder, both of Somerset.
Justin Lloyd Veres and Abigail Elizabeth Baker, both of Stoystown.
Mason Sheldon Lehman and Katlynn Dawn Thorpe, both of Davidsville.
Robert Lee Gindlesperger Jr. and Amber Dawn Stevanus, both of Berlin.
Cody John Basinger and Tasha Joeltha Romesburg, both of Frostburg, Maryland.
Derick Jordon Weimer and Brooke Michelle King, both of Shanksville.
Collin Ty Reese and Reba Elizabeth Rugg, both of Confluence.
Shawn Michael Federick Rau and Jessica Lynn Cramer, both of Berlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.