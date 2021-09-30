Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County.
Raymond F. Heptner III, Johnstown, and Lindsay Yingling, Mineral Point.
Charles Brian Brink and Kiana Marie Fogel, both of Ashville.
Marc J. Shrift, Summerhill, and Melisa Lynn Cramer, Windber.
Aaron Edward Hogue and Holly Frances Patterson, both of Loretto.
Gregory Milchak and Tammy A. Pocsatko, both of Northern Cambria.
Joseph M. Hinton and Stephanie Delaney, both of Cresson.
Michael J. Benzie and Danielle Pearce, both of Ashville.
Jeremy L. Updyke, Johnstown, and Abigail L. Cover, Davidsville.
Robert Wesley Smith and Emily Schrader, both of Carrolltown.
William A. McGhee and Jessica S. Vought, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County.
Bradley Allan Lemmon, Markleton, and Emily Mae Breckenridge, Rockwood.
Ryan Patrick Landis and Jessica Dale Leydig, both of Berlin.
Robert Andrew Figard and Christine Renee Dawson, both of Somerset.
Jerad Wade Manges and Jennifer Anne Rhiner, both of Central City.
Rodney Scott Deangelo and Carianne Bernadette Weakland, both of Johnstown.
George William Beal and Jaynie Regina Cooper, both of Listie.
Adam Reece Lytle and Taylor Renee Hoover, both of Rockwood.
Alan Wallace Berkebile, Johnstown, and Leah Rose Hoffman, Hooversville.
Kenneth Andrew Waters and Lacey Storm Patton, both of Hollsopple.
Jonathan Thomas Petrou, Woodbury, and Viridiana Padilla, Somerset.
Travis Robert Najjar, Johnstown, and Kelsey Camila Hunsberger, Hollsopple.
