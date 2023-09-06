Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Antony Paul Kassander and Faylynn Rae Hall, both of Johnstown.
Jessie William Laney, Northern Cambria, and Ashley Dawn Ritchey, Saxton.
Devon James Harrison and Amanda Quinn Kulback, both of Portage.
Daniel S. Fisher and Christian L. Rambeau, both of Nanty Glo.
Aaron Michael Ayres and Tiffany Lynn Stanton, both of Johnstown.
Christopher Matthew Brown and Amanda Marie Confer, both of Johnstown.
Ethan Thomas Hoover, Patton, and Katie Elizabeth McGlynn, Ebensburg.
Ryan Jeffrey Yost and Sabrina Ann Uebel, both of Windber.
Justin L. Ferpas and Jennifer Beth Houtz, both of Johnstown.
Maxwell Ernst Dannhardt and Josie Marie Yahner, both of Roanoke, Virginia.
Devin James Dumm, Ebensburg, and Hailey N. Durbin, Tyrone.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Colton David Mills and Angel Marie Duvall, both of Berlin.
Michael Lee Kitzmiller and Amanda Faith Crespo, both of Meyersdale.
Aaron Richard Skovensky and Nicole Lynn Vena, both of Salis- bury.
Gage Aaron Shroyer, Somerset, and Layla Rose Johnson, Donegal, Westmoreland County.
Christopher M. Humphrey and Alyssa Nicole Leavitt, both of Ridgeley, West Virginia.
Dalton Michael Grady and Megan Fawn Schartiger, both of Grantsville, Maryland.
